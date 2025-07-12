Red Sox vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Tampa Bay Rays.

All the information you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Red Sox vs Rays Game Info

Boston Red Sox (51-45) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (50-45)

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 4:10 p.m. ET

4:10 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: NESN and FDSSUN

Red Sox vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BOS: (-190) | TB: (+160)

BOS: (-190) | TB: (+160) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+114) | TB: +1.5 (-137)

BOS: -1.5 (+114) | TB: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Red Sox vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 9-4, 2.39 ERA vs Shane Baz (Rays) - 8-4, 4.34 ERA

The probable pitchers are Garrett Crochet (9-4) for the Red Sox and Shane Baz (8-4) for the Rays. When Crochet starts, his team is 10-9-0 against the spread this season. Crochet's team has a record of 10-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Rays have a 10-7-0 record against the spread in Baz's starts. The Rays have been the underdog on the moneyline in five of Baz's starts this season, and they went 4-1 in those games.

Red Sox vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Red Sox win (60.5%)

Red Sox vs Rays Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Rays reveal Boston as the favorite (-190) and Tampa Bay as the underdog (+160) on the road.

Red Sox vs Rays Spread

The Red Sox are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Rays. The Red Sox are +114 to cover the spread, while the Rays are -137.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Red Sox-Rays on July 12, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Boston Red Sox vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Red Sox vs Rays Betting Trends

The Red Sox have come away with 34 wins in the 61 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Boston has come away with a win eight times in 11 chances when named as a favorite of at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have gone over in 47 of their 95 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Red Sox are 52-43-0 against the spread in their 95 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Rays have won 19 of the 41 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.3%).

Tampa Bay has played as a moneyline underdog of +160 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Rays have combined with opponents to go over the total 37 times this season for a 37-51-4 record against the over/under.

The Rays have gone 43-49-0 against the spread this season.

Red Sox Player Leaders

Ceddanne Rafaela has 21 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 16 walks while batting .271. He has an on-base percentage of .314 and a slugging percentage of .477.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 38th in slugging.

Rafaela will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .405 with seven doubles, four home runs, two walks and 13 RBIs.

Jarren Duran has an OPS of .745, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .430 this season. He's batting .257.

His batting average ranks 87th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 110th, and his slugging percentage 80th.

Wilyer Abreu leads his team in OBP (.329) and total hits (69) this season.

Trevor Story is batting .253 with a .294 OBP and 57 RBI for Boston this season.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero has collected 89 hits, a team-high for the Rays. He's batting .254 and slugging .506 with an on-base percentage of .294.

Including all qualified players in the big leagues, he ranks 94th in batting average, 133rd in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging percentage.

Caminero hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two home runs and three RBIs.

Yandy Diaz leads his team with a .456 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .283 with an on-base percentage of .338.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 56th in slugging.

Jonathan Aranda has accumulated a team-best OBP (.401) and slugging percentage (.497).

Jake Mangum is hitting .313 with nine doubles, a triple, two home runs and 12 walks.

Red Sox vs Rays Head to Head

7/11/2025: 5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

5-4 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 7/10/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/11/2025: 4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/10/2025: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 6/9/2025: 10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

10-8 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 4/16/2025: 1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

1-0 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/15/2025: 7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-4 BOS (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/14/2025: 16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

16-1 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/29/2024: 3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

3-1 BOS (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 9/28/2024: 7-2 TB (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!