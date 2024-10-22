Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 8

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook, and lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 8

Bo Nix, Broncos

Matchup: vs. Panthers

Bo Nix is in a mouth-watering spot this week via a home matchup with the Carolina Panthers, and he's the clear top streamer.

Carolina's defense ranks dead last by our schedule-adjusted metrics and has given up the fourth-most fantasy points per game to quarterbacks (18.7). A week ago, Carolina allowed Marcus Mariota to come off the bench and put up 19.6 fantasy points. So, yeah, this is a great matchup for Nix.

A big feather in Nix's fantasy cap is his running ability. He's rushed for 61 and 75 yards the past two games. That's big time. He can tap into that against the Panthers as Carolina has surrendered the 11th-most rushing yards per game to QBs (23.4).

Denver boasts a 25.5-point implied total, so Nix checks pretty much every box we could ask for in a streamer.

Our fantasy football projections have Nix forecasted for 18.8 points and rank him as the week's QB6.

Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars

Matchup: vs. Packers

Starting Trevor Lawrence isn't easy to stomach with how much of a mess the Jacksonville Jaguars have been this year, but he can have a solid day this week.

Jacksonville is back in the States for Week 8, and they're hosting the Green Bay Packers. The Packers are a quality defense, ranking in the top 10 against both the run and the pass, but they've tended to play fantasy-friendly games. This one profiles similarly as the matchup carries a 50.5-point over/under and 4.5-point spread (in favor of the Pack).

Total Match Points Over @ Under Oct 27 5:00pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Lawrence hasn't always looked good doing it, but he's been a decent fantasy producer of late, scoring at least 14.5 points in four straight games. He's also run a bit the past two weeks, going for 13 and 17 rushing yards in that span.

Our projections put T-Law at 16.0 fantasy points this week and slot him in as the QB18.

Tua Tagovailoa, Dolphins

Matchup: vs. Cardinals

If Tua Tagovailoa plays this week, he's worth a look in all formats.

Obviously, that's a big if, but it's a possibility as the Miami Dolphins plan to have Tua practice on Wednesday.

We know what Tua and this offense can do when he's under center, and while it might be a tall task for Tua to hit the ground running in his return (if he returns), the Arizona Cardinals are a red-carpet matchup for a comeback.

Arizona ranks 30th overall defensively as well as 30th against the pass. They've permitted the fifth-most fantasy points per game to signal-callers (18.5).

With all that said, Miami is only a 3.5-point favorite, a line that makes it seem like oddsmakers aren't fully bought in to Tua returning. Regardless, he's worth an add in one-QB formats because he'll have QB1 (top-12) upside whenever he gets back on the field, which seems like it'll be pretty soon.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.