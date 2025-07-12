Orioles vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12
Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.
The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Miami Marlins.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Orioles vs Marlins Game Info
- Baltimore Orioles (43-50) vs. Miami Marlins (42-51)
- Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025
- Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland
- Coverage: MASN and FDSFL
Orioles vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: BAL: (-168) | MIA: (+142)
- Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+114) | MIA: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)
Orioles vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 2-0, 1.57 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 3-1, 3.12 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Trevor Rogers (2-0) to the mound, while Janson Junk (3-1) will get the nod for the Marlins. Rogers and his team have a record of 4-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Rogers' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. In each of Junk's three starts that had a set spread, the Marlins covered. The Marlins are 2-1 in Junk's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.
Orioles vs Marlins Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Marlins win (52.6%)
Orioles vs Marlins Moneyline
- Miami is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -168 favorite at home.
Orioles vs Marlins Spread
- The Orioles are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -137 to cover.
Orioles vs Marlins Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9 has been set for Orioles-Marlins on July 12, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.
Orioles vs Marlins Betting Trends
- The Orioles have been victorious in 20, or 45.5%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Baltimore has a record of 2-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -168 or more on the moneyline.
- Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 40 of 92 chances this season.
- The Orioles have posted a record of 38-54-0 against the spread this season.
- The Marlins are 36-44 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45% of those games).
- When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Miami has a 13-17 record (winning 43.3% of its games).
- The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 90 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-47-0).
- The Marlins have collected a 53-37-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.9% of the time).
Orioles Player Leaders
- Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore in OBP (.383) and total hits (77) this season. He's batting .287 batting average while slugging .463.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 51st in slugging.
- Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to 32 extra-base hits. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .348.
- His batting average is 41st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 59th.
- Henderson has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.
- Cedric Mullins is batting .216 with a .413 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.
- Mullins has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two doubles and three walks.
- Jackson Holliday is batting .259 with a .310 OBP and 38 RBI for Baltimore this season.
Marlins Player Leaders
- Otto Lopez has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .320.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 102nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 95th and he is 116th in slugging.
- Kyle Stowers leads his team with 83 hits and a .354 OBP. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .505.
- He ranks 41st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.
- Agustin Ramirez has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .242.
- Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .327 slugging percentage.
Orioles vs Marlins Head to Head
- 7/11/2025: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)
- 7/25/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
- 7/24/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 7/23/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 7/16/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
- 7/15/2023: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)
