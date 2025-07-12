Orioles vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 12:12 a.m.

The MLB slate on Saturday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Miami Marlins.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Orioles vs Marlins Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (43-50) vs. Miami Marlins (42-51)

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 4:05 p.m. ET

4:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and FDSFL

Orioles vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: BAL: (-168) | MIA: (+142)

BAL: (-168) | MIA: (+142) Spread: BAL: -1.5 (+114) | MIA: +1.5 (-137)

BAL: -1.5 (+114) | MIA: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Orioles vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Trevor Rogers (Orioles) - 2-0, 1.57 ERA vs Janson Junk (Marlins) - 3-1, 3.12 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Trevor Rogers (2-0) to the mound, while Janson Junk (3-1) will get the nod for the Marlins. Rogers and his team have a record of 4-1-0 against the spread when he starts. Rogers' team is 2-0 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. In each of Junk's three starts that had a set spread, the Marlins covered. The Marlins are 2-1 in Junk's three starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Orioles vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Marlins win (52.6%)

Orioles vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +142 underdog on the moneyline, while Baltimore is a -168 favorite at home.

Orioles vs Marlins Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Marlins and are favored by 1.5 runs (+114 to cover) on the runline. Miami is -137 to cover.

Orioles vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 9 has been set for Orioles-Marlins on July 12, with the over at -115 and the under at -105.

Bet on Baltimore Orioles vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Orioles vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Orioles have been victorious in 20, or 45.5%, of the 44 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Baltimore has a record of 2-2 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -168 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Orioles have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 40 of 92 chances this season.

The Orioles have posted a record of 38-54-0 against the spread this season.

The Marlins are 36-44 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 45% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +142 or longer, Miami has a 13-17 record (winning 43.3% of its games).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by bookmakers 90 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 43 of those games (43-47-0).

The Marlins have collected a 53-37-0 record against the spread this season (covering 58.9% of the time).

Orioles Player Leaders

Ryan O'Hearn leads Baltimore in OBP (.383) and total hits (77) this season. He's batting .287 batting average while slugging .463.

Among qualified hitters, he is 23rd in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks ninth, and he is 51st in slugging.

Gunnar Henderson leads Baltimore in slugging percentage (.452) thanks to 32 extra-base hits. He's batting .279 with an on-base percentage of .348.

His batting average is 41st among qualified players, his on-base percentage 51st, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Henderson has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .353 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Cedric Mullins is batting .216 with a .413 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Mullins has picked up a hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .235 with two doubles and three walks.

Jackson Holliday is batting .259 with a .310 OBP and 38 RBI for Baltimore this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has nine doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .385 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 102nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 95th and he is 116th in slugging.

Kyle Stowers leads his team with 83 hits and a .354 OBP. He has a batting average of .279 while slugging .505.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Agustin Ramirez has 19 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 18 walks while hitting .242.

Xavier Edwards leads his team with a .327 slugging percentage.

Orioles vs Marlins Head to Head

7/11/2025: 5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

5-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 7/25/2024: 7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

7-6 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/24/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/23/2024: 6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

6-3 MIA (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 7/16/2023: 5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

5-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 7/15/2023: 6-5 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!