Twins vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 12

Odds updated as of 10:14 p.m.

The Minnesota Twins versus the Pittsburgh Pirates is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

All the info you need to make smart bets on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Twins vs Pirates Game Info

Minnesota Twins (45-48) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (38-56)

Date: Saturday, July 12, 2025

Saturday, July 12, 2025 Time: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and SportsNet PT

Twins vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: MIN: (-144) | PIT: (+122)

MIN: (-144) | PIT: (+122) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+152) | PIT: +1.5 (-184)

MIN: -1.5 (+152) | PIT: +1.5 (-184) Total: 7 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Twins vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: TBA (Twins) vs Mike Burrows (Pirates) - 1-2, 0.00 ERA

The Pirates will look to Burrows (1-2, 2.70), while the Twins' starting pitcher for this game is yet to be announced. The Pirates have gone 5-2-0 ATS in Burrows' seven starts that had a set spread. The Pirates have a 3-4 record in Burrows' seven starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Twins vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Twins win (59%)

Twins vs Pirates Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Twins-Pirates, Minnesota is the favorite at -144, and Pittsburgh is +122 playing on the road.

Twins vs Pirates Spread

The Pirates are +1.5 on the spread (-184 to cover), and Minnesota is +152 to cover the runline.

Twins vs Pirates Over/Under

Twins versus Pirates on July 12 has an over/under of 7 runs, with the odds on the over -120 and the under set at -102.

Bet on Minnesota Twins vs. Pittsburgh Pirates on FanDuel today!

Twins vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Twins have been victorious in 30, or 52.6%, of the 57 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 15 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 37 of 89 chances this season.

The Twins are 46-43-0 against the spread in their 89 games that had a posted line this season.

The Pirates have gone 24-38 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.7% of those games).

Pittsburgh has an 11-29 record (winning just 27.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Pirates have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 33 times this season for a 33-51-3 record against the over/under.

The Pirates have put together a 44-43-0 record ATS this season.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 77 hits and an OBP of .338, both of which are best among Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .270 batting average and a slugging percentage of .544.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 56th, his on-base percentage ranks 65th, and he is 12th in slugging.

Trevor Larnach has hit 12 homers this season while driving in 39 runs. He's batting .253 this season and slugging .419 with an on-base percentage of .317.

He ranks 96th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage and 90th in slugging in MLB.

Ty France has 80 hits this season and has a slash line of .252/.312/.360.

Ryan Jeffers has been key for Minnesota with 61 hits, an OBP of .346 plus a slugging percentage of .402.

Jeffers takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .471 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and four RBIs.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has 61 hits, a team-high for the Pirates. He's batting .204 and slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .313.

He is 155th in batting average, 110th in on-base percentage and 95th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Bryan Reynolds paces his team with a .372 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .227 with an on-base percentage of .290.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 140th, his on-base percentage ranks 141st, and he is 133rd in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has put up an on-base percentage of .339, a team-best for the Pirates.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa has 10 doubles, two triples, a home run and 14 walks while batting .267.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!