Fantasy Football: 3 Players You Can Drop After Week 12

Every week, basically every fantasy website in the industry puts out a waiver wire column -- here's our top waiver wire adds piece. But in some instances, the real problem isn't deciding who to pick up; it's figuring out which players to part ways with.

Knowing when to drop an under-performing player is a tough call, but I'm here to help you out. Dead weight on your fantasy roster can be particularly harmful during bye weeks. These are the players you don't feel comfortable cutting but who prevent you from picking up someone else. Maybe you even get roped into starting them in a pinch.

Of course, it doesn't hurt to explore any trade possibilities before cutting a player. But the issue with many of these guys is that their value is already low, so they may be difficult to move. If you can't move them, fine -- that's when you can consider dropping them to address other needs on your roster. But don't just drop them without doing any market research in your league.

These are tough decisions to make -- if they weren't, I wouldn't need to write this article. But it doesn't have to be so hard. After this past week, here are some players you can drop and why you can do so.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Statistics via NFL Next Gen Stats and Pro Football Focus unless otherwise stated.

Fantasy Football Players to Drop After Week 12

Jared Goff, QB, Lions

Jared Goff is a legit MVP candidate -- boasting the fourth-best NFL MVP odds (+700) -- but in one-quarterback leagues, you don't need to hold onto him.

Despite excellent real-world play, Goff hasn't been that great in fantasy football. He's the QB13 by points per game (16.7), and he offers almost nothing as a runner, which lowers both his floor and his ceiling. He's posted 10.8 or fewer fantasy points in three of his last four games -- although the exception was a 34.6-point outburst -- and has a difficult upcoming schedule.

Over the remainder of the season, Goff's five games are all against teams in the top 11 for fewest fantasy points allowed to QBs. In the fantasy playoffs, he takes on the Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers, with the last two being outdoor games (usually a negative for Goff throughout his career).

Goff isn't a locked-in weekly starter the rest of the way in one-QB leagues. If you've been relying on him as your QB1, I'd cut bait and stream the position.

Audric Estime, RB, Broncos

If you've been holding out hope for Audric Estime to take over the Denver Broncos' backfield, you can probably give up.

Over the last two games -- since Estime broke out with a 14-carry game in Week 10 -- he has nine total rushing attempts. He also has three targets for the season and logged a lowly 23% snap rate in Week 12.

Plus, Denver has a difficult RB schedule coming up with games against the Cleveland Browns, Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Chargers over their next three. Oh, and they're on bye in Week 14, as well.

With Javonte Williams racking up minus-two rushing yards in Week 12, this backfield is still a mess, so if you want to see if Estime gets more work in Week 13, I get it. But even if Estime gets bumped up the totem pole, I'm not sure there will be much upside here given that Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin will likely still be involved in some capacity, and Denver isn't using Estime in the passing game.

Sam LaPorta, TE, Lions

Sam LaPorta was drafted as a high-end T1 this season, and those who took him went into the campaign thinking they wouldn't need to worry about their TE spot this year.

Welp.

LaPorta is the half-PPR TE17 by points per game. It's been ugly. He got six targets last week, which is good. The bad news? That's tied for his most targets in a game this season.

The floor is scary. He's topped 7.3 half-PPR points in only three of his games, going for fewer than 4.0 points in three of his last five games.

The ceiling is blah, too. His single-game high is 14.1 half-PPR points.

There will always be some appeal with LaPorta because he's part of a high-octane Lions offense. But that also seems to be what's holding him back as Detroit has an elite running game and several mouths to feed through the air.

And as I touched on with Goff, the Lions' rest-of-season schedule is pretty tough.

At this point, I'd rather roll with guys like Will Dissly, Taysom Hill and Jonnu Smith -- all of whom are rostered in fewer leagues than LaPorta is.

