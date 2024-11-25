10 Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into Week 13

Week 12 wasn't kind to many fantasy managers as plenty of key players were absent due to bye; this included studs like Ja'Marr Chase, Bijan Robinson, and Breece Hall. Week 13 gives managers a break from bye weeks, while Thanksgiving provides a three-game slate, followed by one Black Friday game.

The waiver wire gets pretty thin this time of season, but we do have a few options following injuries and improved play from rising players.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 13.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds

Quarterbacks

Will Levis, Tennessee Titans

Since returning from injury in Week 10, Will Levis has been a changed quarterback. He surrendered 10 turnovers over his first five starts compared to 3 over his last three games. That's still 1.0 turnovers per contest, but it's miles better than his 2-per-game average from earlier in the season.

Not only is Levis avoiding some negative points, but he's also increased his production with season-highs of 295 and 278 passing yards over his last two games. Levis is averaging 1.7 passing touchdowns per game over his last three compared to 1.0 from earlier in the season, as well. The efficiency has improved, too, as he's gone from -0.42 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) in his first five games to 0.01 over the last three, according to Next Gen Stats.

Levis is Week 12's QB11 prior to Monday Night Football, and this comes two weeks after finishing as QB10 in Week 10. While the Tennessee Titans' QB was only QB20 in Week 11, he still logged 16.6 fantasy points. With 17.6 fantasy points per game since Week 10, Levis has a become a solid streaming option, especially given his upcoming schedule.

Tennessee has plenty of favorable matchups coming up, including the Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Cincinnati Bengals over the next three. There shouldn't be a ton of competition for this add with Levis available in 88% of Yahoo! leagues.

Bryce Young, Carolina Panthers

We mentioned in last week's waiver wire that Bryce Young could be an add just due to his favorable upcoming matchups. This pertained to facing teams like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 13 and the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.

However, Young just produced against the Kansas City Chiefs, logging 16.5 fantasy points while throwing for 263 passing yards and a touchdown. While several notable quarterbacks were on bye this week (including Josh Allen and Joe Burrow), Young is QB12 ahead of MNF. This is still his highest point total of the season, and it came against the 11th-best schedule-adjusted defense prior to Week 12.

Buying stock into Young could be a wise depth move as the Carolina Panthers' offense has suddenly shown signs of life with 23.3 points per game over the last three. Similar to Levis, Young is widely available (rostered in 5% of leagues).

Others to Consider:

Jameis Winston (at Denver), Trevor Lawrence (vs. Houston), Drake Maye (vs. Indianapolis)

Running Backs

Jeremy McNichols, Washington Commanders

The Washington Commanders had some unfortunate injury luck in the backfield. Not only did Brian Robinson finish with only a 17% snap share after leaving early (ankle), Austin Ekeler also suffered a scary concussion. There's a chance Washington is down their top two running backs in Week 13.

This is where Jeremy McNichols becomes a must-add in fantasy leagues. He's a solid streaming option on a team that carries the seventh-highest rush rate. Ekeler's status for next week feels more in question as it was his second concussion of the season. Robinson's status shouldn't be written off, though, as he did briefly return after sustaining his ankle injury, but didn't play in the second half.

McNichols holds only a 20.4% snap share on the season, per PlayerProfiler. His best fantasy game by a landslide was in Week 4 (19.9 points) with Ekeler absent. McNichols scored two touchdowns followed by another in Week 5. More touchdown opportunities will be present if Robinson and Ekeler are out on Sunday. He's widely available with a 1% rostered percentage in Yahoo! leagues.

Tank Bigsby, Jacksonville Jaguars

Tank Bigsby was a waiver target for us last week as the Jacksonville Jaguars were headed into a bye. His availability hasn't changed much (available in 61% of leagues), as expected.

All of our reasons for rostering Bigsby from a week ago are still present. He's the team's most efficient rusher by a mile at 1.56 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/C) compared to Travis Etienne's 0.01. Tank has a great shot of finishing the season as the Jags' most-used rusher while Etienne takes most of the receiving work.

Regardless, Jacksonville's split backfield will likely remain frustrating. But Bigsby has finished with over 20.0 fantasy points twice this season, and that's upside worth stashing. Plus, Trevor Lawrence has a chance to return from a shoulder injury, which would elevate this offense and its scoring chances.

Ameer Abdullah, Las Vegas Raiders

Alexander Mattison (ankle) and Zamir White (quadricep) were both out of the Las Vegas Raiders' lineup on Sunday, and Ameer Abdullah took advantage by posting 15.0 fantasy points (RB9 prior to MNF).

This comes only a week after Abdullah logged 9.2 fantasy points. He's scored a touchdown in back-to-back games and his PPR value was on full display thanks to six targets and five catches in Week 12.

Considering Mattison and White didn't practice leading up to Week 12, I wouldn't write off both running backs missing more time. This becomes more likely with a short week thanks to Friday's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs. Abdullah is a worthy add, especially after a strong outing. Best of all -- he's rostered in only 25% of Yahoo! leagues.

Others to Consider:

Zamir White (at Kansas City), Gus Edwards (at Atlanta), Roschon Johnson (at Detroit), Antonio Gibson (vs. Indianapolis)

Wide Receivers

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has scored a touchdown in six of his last seven games. This is screaming regression on a poor Tennessee Titans offense, yet Westbrook-Ikhine keeps finding the end zone.

During this stretch, Westbrook-Ikhine boasts a team-high 31.6% red zone target share; no wonder he keeps scoring six. Since Levis returned in Week 10, his air yards share has jumped up to 33.8% and he's earned 3 downfield targets (10-plus yards) per game. The efficiency has been sky-high since Week 8, for Westbrook-Ikhine is logging 20.5 receiving yards over expectation (RecYOE) per game.

Tennessee's blooming receiver has produced double-digit fantasy points in four of his last five games, finishing as a top 25 running back in three of the last four. His ceiling looks as exciting as ever with 5.5 targets and 82.5 receiving yards per game over his last two. The big-play threat is averaging 41.3 yards per catch during that span. His rostered rate has jumped a bit to 12%, but he's still a widely available player.

Dontayvion Wicks, Green Bay Packers

The Green Bay Packers' receiving corps sustained an injury in Week 12 as Romeo Doubs left with a concussion. Green Bay has a short turnaround as it faces the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night, making Doubs a longshot to play.

This is where Dontayvion Wicks comes in. He's held at least a 30% snap share in five consecutive games, while Week 4 and Week 5 gave us a glimpse of what we could expect in a larger role.

Christian Watson left early in Week 4, allowing Wicks to rack up five catches (on 12 targets) for 78 receiving yards and two touchdowns. With Watson and Doubs out in Week 5, Wicks logged only two receptions for 20 receiving yards, but he did see seven targets.

There's still risk involved in Wicks, but there's decent upside here if Doubs can't suit up. As a backup, there shouldn't be too much trouble in grabbing Wicks (rostered in 15% of leagues).

Xavier Legette, Carolina Panthers

With Young's stock rising, it's worth buying into rookie Xavier Legette's fantasy value. Since trading Diontae Johnson, Legette has been thrown into the forefront of this offense, ranking second on the team in target share (19.8%) and air yards share (30.3%) dating back to Week 8.

However, Legette shouldn't be viewed as anything more than a stash option, and that's not something many are looking for late in the fantasy season. The first-round rookie has been very touchdown dependent as all three of his double-digit performances in half-PPR came in games he scored a touchdown. Since Week 8 (also when Young took over), Legette holds only a 13.0% red zone target share.

Despite some streaky fantasy production, Legette is available in 73% of Yahoo! leagues. In deeper leagues, the rookie could already be rostered.

Others to Consider:

Tre Tucker (at Kansas City), Marquez Valdes-Scantling (vs. Los Angeles Rams), Ricky Pearsall (at Buffalo), Adam Thielen (vs. Tampa Bay)

Tight Ends

Chig Okonkwo, Tennessee Titans

Week 13's waiver wire is about the Titans. Not only are Levis and Westbrook-Ikhine good targets, tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo is joining the party. He took advantage of the improved passing attack on Sunday by rumbling for a 70-yard touchdown.

Okonkwo is far from becoming a starter, though. He only had the one catch for 70 yards in Week 12, and he has produced only two top-20 weekly finishes since Week 6. Okonkwo holds only a 7.8% target share, 2.2% air yards share, and 0% red zone target share since Levis took over in Week 10. That 0% red zone share is a huge concern for a tight end.

This has more to do with how few quality tight ends are available. Okonkwo is rostered in only 5% of leagues, similar to our other options to consider.

Others to Consider:

Ja'Tavion Sanders (vs. Tampa Bay), Noah Gray (vs. Las Vegas)

Defenses

Los Angeles Rams

It's difficult to be high on the Los Angeles Rams' D/ST after it posted -3.0 fantasy points while giving up 37 points to the Philadelphia Eagles. However, this could be more about the opponent as the Eagles are soaring high.

Week 13's matchup against the New Orleans Saints should be a much more favorable collision. New Orleans is still without its top two wideouts in Chris Olave (concussion) and Rashid Shaheed (knee).

From Week 7 to Week 11, the Rams' D/ST finished among the top 14 units in every game and was in the top 6 three times. According to Pro Football Focus, the Saints have the worst pass blocking grade while the Rams carry the ninth-highest pass rush grade. Sacks could be Los Angeles' recipe for success this week.

Others to Consider:

Los Angeles Chargers (at Atlanta), Indianapolis Colts (at New England), Dallas Cowboys (vs. New York Giants)

