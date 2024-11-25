Fantasy Football: 3 Quarterbacks to Stream for Week 13

Streaming quarterbacks remains an integral part of fantasy football for those who were willing to wait on the position in favor of loading up at receiver and running back in drafts.

In one-quarterback formats, whether it's 10-team or 12-team leagues, there's going to be decent options on the wire to choose from.

When it comes to streaming a quarterback, there are multiple factors in play -- with none being more important than the defense they're opposing. From there, you can look at things like the situation the QB is in as well as what they've been doing as of late. All of it matters.

With help from our NFL projections, here are some quarterbacks you can stream this week.

Fantasy Football QBs to Stream in Week 13

Russell Wilson, Steelers

Matchup: at Bengals

Russell Wilson and the Pittsburgh Steelers are on the road this week at the Cincinnati Bengals. It's a good matchup for Wilson, and it puts him firmly on the streaming radar.

With a good offense (6th by numberFire's schedule-adjusted metrics) and a bad defense (28th), the Bengals play fantasy-friendly games. Over their past four contests, here are the point totals: 61, 69, 65 and 54. Yes, please.

Wilson has been solid since taking over, averaging 15.4 fantasy points per game across five starts. In a matchup with Cincy -- a team allowing the fourth-most fantasy points per game to QBs (20.7) -- Russ can come through.

With all that said, there is a reason to be worried -- Justin Fields. Fields got seven snaps in Week 12, and if Wilson gets pulled near the goal-line, that's obviously bad news.

But given the matchup and Wilson's recent outings, he's a quality streamer in Week 13.

Drake Maye, Patriots

Matchup: vs. Colts

Drake Maye has sort of been the knock-off brand Bo Nix, showing decently well as a passer and adding to his fantasy value with scrambles.

Maye has put up at least 15.7 fantasy points in four of his seven starts. He's run for at least 18 yards in every start, including spike games of 46 and 95 rushing yards. The rushing prowess boosts both his floor and his ceiling.

This week, Maye is at home against the Indianapolis Colts. Maye is averaging 16.3 fantasy points per game over three home starts, and the Colts are a pass-funnel defense, ranking 20th versus the pass and 6th against the run (entering Week 12).

Maye is a solid streamer this week who offers both a fun ceiling and sturdy floor.

Derek Carr, Saints

Matchup: vs. Rams

Derek Carr is averaging 15.7 fantasy points per game this year, and he draws a friendly matchup this week against the Los Angeles Rams.

LA ranks 18th in overall defense and 23rd against the pass. The Rams are giving up the eighth-most passing yards per game. They're also on the road on a short-ish week after playing Sunday night while the New Orleans Saints are coming off a bye.

There's some shootout potential in this indoors game. The spread is 2.5 points, and the total is 47.5 points.

Carr has put up 20.5 and 18.7 fantasy points in his past two games. Despite offering little as a runner and with Taysom Hill being a factor in the red zone, Carr is putting up fantasy points. That can continue this week.

