Fantasy Football: 3 Kickers to Stream for Week 12

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 12

Jason Sanders, Dolphins

Matchup: vs. Patriots

First off, it's worth checking if Austin Seibert was dropped after missing two straight games for the Washington Commanders. Washington has the week's second-highest implied team total (27.25) as 10.0-point favorites over the free-falling Dallas Cowboys, so Seibert will be in a great spot if he's finally healthy enough to play.

Past that, Jason Sanders is an appealing option yet again this week. Sanders' roster percentage fluctuates from site to site, but he's still typically available in roughly 40-50% of leagues, and in the case of ESPN formats, that jumps up to about 73%.

Sanders continues to excel with Tua Tagovailoa back leading the offense. In Tua's five full games, Miami's kicker has scored 10, 11, 9, 15, and 11 fantasy points.

The Dolphins are showing a 26.25 implied team total as heavy favorites in a home date against the New England Patriots.

The Pats are just 25th in schedule-adjusted defense, per numberFire, so expect another strong showing from Sanders.

Spencer Shrader, Chiefs

Matchup: at Panthers

If you're in a deeper format and need to find a kicker who's more widely available, look no further than Spencer Shrader. With Harrison Butker landing on injured reserve, Shader will be kicking for the Kansas City Chiefs over the next few weeks.

While his Kansas City debut was rather uneventful, converting three extra points but earning zero field goal attempts, he should get more opportunities going forward. This Chiefs offense may not be as dynamic as past seasons, but it's still 10th when adjusted for schedule and helped Butker average 9.1 fantasy points per game before his injury.

Shrader ought to get more chances in Week 12 against the Carolina Panthers. Unsurprisingly, Kansas City is one of the slate's largest favorites in a matchup they ought to dominate.

There is admittedly some risk that comes with starting Shrader, a rookie who didn't exactly crush it in college with a 68.3% field goal percentage. But he's now made spot starts for three different NFL teams, so clearly the league sees something in him, and he's been a perfect 2-for-2 on field goals and 6-for-6 on extra points.

Wil Lutz, Broncos

Matchup: at Raiders

It never hurts to roster a kicker who will be kicking indoors, and that will be the case for Wil Lutz on the road against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Denver Broncos could be finding their rhythm on offense after dropping 38 points on the Atlanta Falcons, and facing a Raiders team that's 30th in adjusted pass defense should help them keep the momentum going.

The Broncos are 4.5-point favorites despite being on the road, which is further evidence that Lutz should have a productive outing.

Lutz hasn't been the most consistent option behind an offense that's gone through its growing pains, but he has a solid 86.4% field goal percentage and has hit all his extra points (24-for-24) in 2024.

