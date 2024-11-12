Fantasy Football: 3 Kickers to Stream for Week 11

Kickers aren't part of every fantasy league, but if they're used in yours, you shouldn't gloss over the position. Fantasy points are fantasy points, and hitting on a high-scoring week from a kicker can help you win your matchup.

Streaming the position might be the best way to go about it, and if that's the strategy you're deploying, this weekly article should be handy for you.

Here are three kickers you can stream this week.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Fantasy Football Kickers to Stream for Week 11

Jake Moody, 49ers

Matchup: vs. Seahawks

Considering Jake Moody's status was uncertain for much of last week, there's a chance he's still out there in your league. On ESPN in particular, Moody has just a 37% roster percentage.

While he didn't exactly crush it in his return from injury, going just 3-for-6 on his field goal attempts, the fact he earned that many chances is why San Francisco 49ers kickers have been great for fantasy this season. San Francisco has averaged the most FG attempts per game (3.2) this year ahead of the Washington Commanders (3.1) and Houston Texans (2.9).

Prior to his struggles on Sunday, Moody had missed one field goal across Weeks 1 through 5 and missed four all of last season. We can likely attribute his rough day at the office to rust following a multi-week layoff. The 49ers host the Seattle Seahawks as sizable favorites in Week 11, giving Moody a great opportunity to quickly bounce back. San Francisco's 28.0 implied team total is the week's second-highest mark.

If you're in need of a kicker, be sure to double-check whether Moody is available. Assuming he returns to form, he's someone you should be able to lock in for the rest of the season.

Jason Sanders, Dolphins

Matchup: vs. Raiders

Jason Sanders got a mention in this space last week, and he didn't disappoint, nailing all his kicks on his way to 15 fantasy points on Monday Night Football. He's now scored at least 9 fantasy points in each of Tua Tagovailoa's four full games, averaging 11 points over that sample.

The Miami Dolphins are favored by over a touchdown at home against the Las Vegas Raiders, so the stage is set for another fruitful fantasy performance from Sanders.

Although this isn't the kind of matchup that's likely to lead to a shootout, the Raiders rank 32nd in schedule-adjusted offense and 22nd in schedule-adjusted defense, per numberFire's metrics, so the Dolphins should be able to dominate and rack up the points.

The Los Angeles Rams' Joshua Karty also got a mention last week, and he performed well on Monday (19 fantasy points). Karty continues to be widely available across fantasy platforms and should get plenty of chances versus the New England Patriots this weekend.

Brandon McManus, Packers

Matchup: at Bears

Despite being on the road, the Green Bay Packers are favored against a Chicago Bears team that's trending in the wrong direction after a disappointing loss to the Patriots.

While Chicago has a formidable defense, the poor play of their offense frequently handed the ball right back to New England, helping kicker Joey Slye get four field goal attempts and an extra point on his way to 13 fantasy points.

Given that the Packers were on bye last week, Brandon McManus should be sitting on the waiver wire in all but the deepest of formats. Since taking over as Green Bay's kicker in Week 7, McManus has been a solid fantasy asset, hitting 6-of-7 field goals and 6-of-6 extra points over three games.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $150 in Bonus Bets if your first bet of $5+ wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.