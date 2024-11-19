menu item
NFL

NFL Offensive and Defensive Efficiency Rankings Through Week 11

Kenyatta Storin
Kenyatta Storin@KenyattaStorin

NFL Offensive and Defensive Efficiency Rankings Through Week 11

Here are FanDuel Research's latest schedule-adjusted NFL rankings for offense and defense. The numbers listed in the table below indicate expected points added per play on offense and expected points denied per play on defense, via Net Expected Points (numberFire's EPA model).

NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Offense Ranks

Team
Offense Rank
Pass Offense Rank
Rush Offense Rank
Total Offense
Pass Offense
Rush Offense
Arizona Cardinals71160.140.160.14
Atlanta Falcons128170.100.170.04
Baltimore Ravens1140.230.410.16
Buffalo Bills4430.180.240.17
Carolina Panthers303212-0.08-0.160.07
Chicago Bears2527130.00-0.060.06
Cincinnati Bengals66270.140.210.00

NFL Schedule-Adjusted Passing and Rushing Defense Ranks

Team
Defense Rank
Pass Defense Rank
Rush Defense Rank
Total Defense
Pass Defense
Rush Defense
Arizona Cardinals2621280.110.130.12
Atlanta Falcons2228160.090.180.06
Baltimore Ravens212720.090.18-0.08
Buffalo Bills910100.010.030.02
Carolina Panthers3131290.170.220.15
Chicago Bears84190.00-0.050.09
Cincinnati Bengals2825260.130.150.11

