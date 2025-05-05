FanDuel NBA DFS Picks: 5/5/25

If you're looking for a fun way to get in on the NBA playoffs, NBA DFS on FanDuel has you covered.

NBA DFS Picks for Today's Playoff Games

Guards

Top Priorities

Jalen Brunson ($9,100)

If the New York Knicks are going to hang tight in Beantown, it's probably off the left hand of Jalen Brunson. Brunson seemed totally unaffected by ankle oddities to post 43.1 FanDuel points (FDP) per 36 minutes against a top-10 Detroit Pistons defense. The point guard's usage rate against Detroit was 13.0 (!) percentage points higher than any of the Knicks' other starters, who all seem gun-shy through shooting slumps at this stage.

Jamal Murray ($7,500)

If Jamal Murray doesn't have it going from the floor, the Denver Nuggets probably aren't competing with the Oklahoma City Thunder often, which spoils this matchup's DFS outlook any time it's on the slate. If "Playoff Jamal" is on the scene, this high-paced matchup becomes easily the conference semifinals' most attractive one to stack. He posted a serviceable 36.5 FDP per game in three meetings with OKC this season.

Value Plays

Jrue Holiday ($5,000)

Jrue Holiday is entirely off the injury report, meaning we can expect close to his 34.5 minutes per game from the first round. Some of his hamstring injury was also likely due to the Boston Celtics not needing his services to dispatch a Orlando Magic team that can barely score. Holiday averaged 29.7 FDP per 36 minutes this season and usually takes his play to another level in the playoffs.

Luguentz Dort ($4,200)

Given small forward eligibility, Luguentz Dort doesn't typically belong with the "guards", but it's a tough scene below Holiday without him. Dort's defensive prowess should keep him on the floor close to last series' average (29.5 minutes per game), and I love his upside for stocks (steals plus blocks) and treys against a Nuggets squad that allowed the third-most made threes per game to shooting guards (3.6) in the regular season.

Wings

Top Priorities

Jalen Williams ($8,100)

Playoff NBA DFS can get hectic, making guys like Jalen Williams worth their weight in gold. Despite lopsided results and usage fluctuations, J-Dub topped 20 real-life points and 34 FDP in all four games against the Memphis Grizzlies. Thunder players will be a theme throughout this write-up as they get to battle a Denver squad that was bottom 10 in defensive rating (115.1 DRTG) this season. That DRTG that was even worse in the first round (115.9).

Jaylen Brown ($7,700)

The concern for Jaylen Brown's outlook is that, if things grow uncompetitive, the C's rush his bum knee off the floor as soon as possible. He was held to 32 minutes or fewer in two of the five Orlando contests. However, if the game stays tight, last year's Finals MVP had a 28.4% usage rate last series that creates tantalizing scoring upside at $7,700. New York's 109.4 DRTG last series is also a better scoring matchup than the gritty Magic, too.

Value Plays

Mikal Bridges ($5,800)

Only Brunson and Josh Hart (on low volume) had multiple games above 50.0% from the floor for the Knicks in the first round. They're realistically due for a scoring outburst from one of the "others," including a guy who topped 25 points on 14 separate occasions this year. That's Mikal Bridges, who is gleaming through our NBA DFS projections with 29.3 expected FDP on Monday.

Christian Braun ($5,700)

Christian Braun is simply built for May basketball. As Michael Porter Jr.'s shoulder ails and Russell Westbrook oscillates between elite and unsalvageable, Braun seems to have taken command of a lineup spot with 39.3 minutes per game against the Los Angeles Clippers. Though a brutal matchup for scoring, OKC's brisk pace (102.6 last series) will add possessions to the Nuggets' totals.

Bigs

Top Priorities

Karl-Anthony Towns ($8,500)

Boston's elite defense was just 12th in three-point attempts allowed in the regular season (37.1), so it helped them greatly that the Magic couldn't shoot. The Knicks-Celtics series should feature a boatload of threes and play right into Karl-Anthony Towns' strengths. It should help keep him out of foul trouble and fire treys of his own. Towns averaged 46.8 FDP per 36 minutes this season, so this salary is a bargain if he can get back on track offensively.

Kristaps Porzingis ($7,100)

Kristaps Porzingis' role over Al Horford isn't as stable as you'd like, but the two can still coexist as Porzingis' salary continues to tumble. It was an odd first-round series for K.P., including a shot to the face and continuous foul trouble. He still topped 34 minutes in two of the more "normal" affairs, and he seemingly loves facing his former team, pouring in 42.4 FDP per game against the Knicks this year.

Value Plays

Aaron Gordon ($5,900)

I'd argue that Aaron Gordon is the straw that stirs the drink for Denver if they want to win this series. OKC allowed the ninth-most made threes per game to opposing fours (2.6) and will likely leave him open often. He'll also have driving opportunities opposite the Thunder's two-center lineup. Now fully healthy, he averaged 31.4 FDP per 36 minutes against the Thunder this year.

Isaiah Hartenstein ($5,500)

As mentioned in today's NBA best bets, I love Isaiah Hartenstein's outlook in this game -- and this series. A two-center look has been effective against Nikola Jokic historically, and Hartenstein was deployed for 28.0 minutes per game in his two meetings with Denver during the regular season. In my opinion, our projections are selling his minutes forecast (24.5) significantly short, and we know he stuffs the stat sheet when on the floor.

