Brewers vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

The MLB schedule on Saturday includes the Milwaukee Brewers facing the New York Mets.

Brewers vs Mets Game Info

Milwaukee Brewers (71-44) vs. New York Mets (63-53)

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin

American Family Field -- Milwaukee, Wisconsin Coverage: FDSWI and SNY

Brewers vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIL: (-152) | NYM: (+128)

MIL: (-152) | NYM: (+128) Spread: MIL: -1.5 (+138) | NYM: +1.5 (-166)

MIL: -1.5 (+138) | NYM: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Brewers vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Tobias Myers (Brewers) - 1-1, 4.30 ERA vs TBA (Mets)

Tobias Myers (1-1) will start for the Brewers in this matchup. The Mets, however, have yet to list a starter. Myers' team is 4-1-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Myers' team won his only start as a favorite this season.

Brewers vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Brewers win (62.4%)

Brewers vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Mets-Brewers, New York is the underdog at +128, and Milwaukee is -152 playing at home.

Brewers vs Mets Spread

The Mets are at the Brewers, and are +1.5 on the runline. The Mets are +138 to cover the spread, and the Brewers are -166.

Brewers vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Brewers-Mets contest on Aug. 9, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Brewers vs Mets Betting Trends

The Brewers have been favorites in 58 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (67.2%) in those contests.

This season Milwaukee has come away with a win 18 times in 24 chances when named as a favorite of at least -152 on the moneyline.

The Brewers' games have gone over the total in 53 of their 113 opportunities.

The Brewers have an against the spread mark of 65-48-0 in 113 games with a line this season.

The Mets have compiled a 12-19 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.7% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +128 or longer, New York has a 1-5 record (winning only 16.7% of its games).

The Mets have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 48 times this season for a 48-59-4 record against the over/under.

The Mets have gone 53-58-0 against the spread this season.

Brewers Player Leaders

Christian Yelich is batting .260 with 13 doubles, 21 home runs and 46 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .340 and a slugging percentage of .442.

He is 76th in batting average, 60th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging among all qualified hitters in MLB.

Yelich will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .250 with a double, four walks and two RBIs.

Brice Turang is batting .276 with 21 doubles, nine home runs and 43 walks. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .341.

Among all qualified, he is 39th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 118th in slugging percentage.

Turang brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is batting .275 with four doubles, three home runs, two walks and 10 RBIs.

William Contreras has 102 hits this season and has a slash line of .249/.349/.364.

Sal Frelick has 109 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .354.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has put up a team-high .381 on-base percentage. He's batting .249 and slugging .488.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, he is 99th in batting average, eighth in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Pete Alonso paces his team with 113 hits. He has a batting average of .262 while slugging .502 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 70th in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage.

Francisco Lindor has a .432 slugging percentage, which paces the Mets.

Brandon Nimmo has 21 doubles, 19 home runs and 38 walks while batting .252.

Brewers vs Mets Head to Head

8/8/2025: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 7/2/2025: 7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

7-3 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 7/2/2025: 7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-2 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/3/2024: 4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-2 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/2/2024: 5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-3 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 10/1/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/29/2024: 5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-0 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/28/2024: 6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-0 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/27/2024: 8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-4 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 3/31/2024: 4-1 MIL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

