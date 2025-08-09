Tigers vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels.

Tigers vs Angels Game Info

Detroit Tigers (67-50) vs. Los Angeles Angels (55-61)

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Time: 6:10 p.m. ET

6:10 p.m. ET Venue: Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan

Comerica Park -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: FDSDET and FDSW

Tigers vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: DET: (-130) | LAA: (+110)

DET: (-130) | LAA: (+110) Spread: DET: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178)

DET: -1.5 (+146) | LAA: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Tigers vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Tigers) - 7-9, 5.20 ERA vs Yusei Kikuchi (Angels) - 5-7, 3.22 ERA

The probable pitchers are Charlie Morton (7-9) for the Tigers and Yusei Kikuchi (5-7) for the Angels. Morton's team is 6-11-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Morton's team has a record of 3-5 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels have gone 15-9-0 against the spread when Kikuchi starts. The Angels have been the moneyline underdog in 15 of Kikuchi's starts this season, and they went 5-10 in those games.

Tigers vs Angels Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Tigers win (58.3%)

Tigers vs Angels Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Angels-Tigers, Los Angeles is the underdog at +110, and Detroit is -130 playing at home.

Tigers vs Angels Spread

The Tigers are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Angels. The Tigers are +146 to cover, and the Angels are -178.

Tigers vs Angels Over/Under

A total of 8 runs has been set for the Tigers-Angels contest on Aug. 9, with the over available at -122 and the under at -100.

Tigers vs Angels Betting Trends

The Tigers have been victorious in 46, or 63%, of the 73 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Detroit has won 37 of 58 games when listed as at least -130 on the moneyline.

The Tigers and their opponents have gone over in 55 of their 111 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 111 games with a line this season, the Tigers have a mark of 55-56-0 against the spread.

The Angels have been the underdog on the moneyline 83 total times this season. They've finished 38-45 in those games.

Los Angeles is 31-37 (winning 45.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +110 or longer.

The Angels have had an over/under set by bookmakers 114 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 60 of those games (60-49-5).

The Angels have gone 63-51-0 ATS this season.

Tigers Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres leads Detroit in OBP (.368) this season, fueled by 101 hits. He has a .271 batting average and a slugging percentage of .421.

He ranks 51st in batting average, 19th in on-base percentage, and 85th in slugging among all qualified batters in baseball.

Spencer Torkelson has 23 doubles, 25 home runs and 46 walks. He's batting .243 and slugging .485 with an on-base percentage of .330.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average ranks him 114th, his on-base percentage 71st, and his slugging percentage 30th.

Torkelson heads into this matchup looking to extend his five-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with two home runs and two RBIs.

Riley Greene has a team-high 118 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .502.

Zach McKinstry has 10 home runs, 38 RBI and a batting average of .270 this season.

McKinstry takes a four-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward has collected 100 hits, a team-best for the Angels. He's batting .230 and slugging .476 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He ranks 141st in batting average, 118th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Nolan Schanuel leads his team with a .391 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .359.

His batting average is 51st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage is 27th, and he is 118th in slugging.

Zach Neto is batting .267 with 23 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 22 walks.

Jo Adell is batting .232 with 14 doubles, a triple, 24 home runs and 27 walks.

Tigers vs Angels Head to Head

8/8/2025: 6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

6-5 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 5/4/2025: 13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

13-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 5/3/2025: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/2/2025: 9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

9-1 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 5/1/2025: 10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

10-4 DET (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/29/2024: 3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

3-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 6/30/2024: 7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-6 DET (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 6/29/2024: 6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-5 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 6/28/2024: 5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-2 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/27/2024: 5-0 LAA (Favorite: Tigers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

