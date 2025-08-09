Reds vs Pirates Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Cincinnati Reds will take on the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB action on Saturday.

Reds vs Pirates Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (60-57) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (51-66)

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

PNC Park -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Coverage: SportsNet PT and FDSOH

Reds vs Pirates Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CIN: (-118) | PIT: (-100)

CIN: (-118) | PIT: (-100) Spread: CIN: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-176)

CIN: -1.5 (+146) | PIT: +1.5 (-176) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Reds vs Pirates Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Nick Martínez (Reds) - 9-9, 4.66 ERA vs Braxton Ashcraft (Pirates) - 3-2, 3.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Reds will send Nick Martinez (9-9) to the mound, while Braxton Ashcraft (3-2) will answer the bell for the Pirates. When Martinez starts, his team is 11-11-0 against the spread this season. Martinez's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-4. Ashcraft has started just one game with a set spread, which the Pirates covered. The Pirates were named the moneyline underdog for one Ashcraft start this season -- they won.

Reds vs Pirates Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (57.3%)

Reds vs Pirates Moneyline

Pittsburgh is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -118 favorite despite being on the road.

Reds vs Pirates Spread

The Reds are favored by 1.5 runs on the road against the Pirates. The Reds are +146 to cover the spread, while the Pirates are -176.

Reds vs Pirates Over/Under

Reds versus Pirates on Aug. 9 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Reds vs Pirates Betting Trends

The Reds have been victorious in 25, or 53.2%, of the 47 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Cincinnati has been victorious 20 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Reds have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 43 of 110 chances this season.

The Reds have an against the spread mark of 58-52-0 in 110 games with a line this season.

The Pirates have won 42.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (32-43).

Pittsburgh has a record of 28-38 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -100 or longer (42.4%).

The Pirates have played in 109 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 43 times (43-62-4).

The Pirates have covered 53.2% of their games this season, going 58-51-0 ATS.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz leads Cincinnati with 125 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .472. He's batting .278 with an on-base percentage of .354.

Among all qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 33rd in batting average, 37th in on-base percentage, and 38th in slugging.

De La Cruz has hit safely in three straight games. In his last five games he is batting .200 with a double and an RBI.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati in OBP (.373) this season, fueled by 113 hits. He's batting .275 while slugging .399.

Among all qualified hitters, he ranks 45th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 106th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .299 and a slugging percentage of .384 this season.

Matt McLain has been key for Cincinnati with 88 hits, an OBP of .307 plus a slugging percentage of .342.

McLain heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .316 with a walk and an RBI.

Pirates Player Leaders

Oneil Cruz has totaled 80 hits, a team-best for the Pirates. He's batting .209 and slugging .405 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He ranks 158th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 100th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Bryan Reynolds' .390 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .241 with an on-base percentage of .299.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him 115th, his on-base percentage ranks 136th, and he is 123rd in slugging.

Andrew McCutchen has racked up a team-best .333 on-base percentage.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa is hitting .268 with 14 doubles, two triples, a home run and 16 walks.

Reds vs Pirates Head to Head

8/8/2025: 3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/7/2025: 7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 PIT (Favorite: Pirates, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 5/21/2025: 3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-1 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 5/20/2025: 1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

1-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/19/2025: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/13/2025: 4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

4-0 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/12/2025: 5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

5-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/11/2025: 5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

5-3 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 9/22/2024: 2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-0 PIT (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 9/21/2024: 7-1 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

