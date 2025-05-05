2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

Every spot in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs has been clinched, which means we can now look ahead at the upcoming matchups.

2025 NBA Playoffs Printable Bracket

NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchups

These are the matchups for the second round, each being a best-of-7 series:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

When Is the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs?

The second round of games began on Sunday, May 4th with Game 1 of Cavaliers vs. Pacers.

All second round matchups are played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the team with the better record hosting first.

NBA Second Round Series Winner Odds

Here are the current odds for each team to win their second-round series via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers

IND v CLE - Series Betting IND v CLE - Series Betting Cleveland Cavaliers -225 Indiana Pacers +188 View more odds in Sportsbook

Knicks vs. Celtics

NYK v BOS - Series Betting NYK v BOS - Series Betting Boston Celtics -850 New York Knicks +590 View more odds in Sportsbook

Nuggets vs Thunder

DEN v OKC - Series Betting DEN v OKC - Series Betting Oklahoma City Thunder -900 Denver Nuggets +610 View more odds in Sportsbook

Warriors vs. Timberwolves

GSW v MIN - Series Betting GSW v MIN - Series Betting Minnesota Timberwolves -178 Golden State Warriors +150 View more odds in Sportsbook

