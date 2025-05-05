FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NBA

2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds

Every spot in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs has been clinched, which means we can now look ahead at the upcoming matchups.

Who do you think has what it takes to win it all? Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along all postseason.

2025 NBA Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchups

These are the matchups for the second round, each being a best-of-7 series:

Eastern Conference

Western Conference

When Is the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs?

The second round of games began on Sunday, May 4th with Game 1 of Cavaliers vs. Pacers.

All second round matchups are played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the team with the better record hosting first.

NBA Second Round Series Winner Odds

Here are the current odds for each team to win their second-round series via FanDuel Sportsbook.

Pacers vs. Cavaliers

IND v CLE - Series Betting
Cleveland Cavaliers
Indiana Pacers

Knicks vs. Celtics

NYK v BOS - Series Betting
Boston Celtics
New York Knicks

Nuggets vs Thunder

DEN v OKC - Series Betting
Oklahoma City Thunder
Denver Nuggets

Warriors vs. Timberwolves

GSW v MIN - Series Betting
Minnesota Timberwolves
Golden State Warriors

Check out our coverage of every NBA Playoff game at FanDuel Research.

