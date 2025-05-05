2025 NBA Playoffs Second Round: Free Printable Bracket and Betting Odds
Every spot in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs has been clinched, which means we can now look ahead at the upcoming matchups.
Who do you think has what it takes to win it all? Check out our printable bracket and game schedule to follow along all postseason.
2025 NBA Playoffs Printable Bracket
Download the printable bracket here.
NBA Playoffs Second Round Matchups
These are the matchups for the second round, each being a best-of-7 series:
Eastern Conference
- 4 seed Indiana Pacers vs. 1 seed Cleveland Cavaliers
- 3 seed New York Knicks vs. 2 seed Boston Celtics
Western Conference
- 4 seed Denver Nuggets vs. 1 seed Oklahoma City Thunder
- 7 seed Golden State Warriors vs. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves
When Is the Second Round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs?
The second round of games began on Sunday, May 4th with Game 1 of Cavaliers vs. Pacers.
All second round matchups are played in a 2-2-1-1-1 format, with the team with the better record hosting first.
NBA Second Round Series Winner Odds
Here are the current odds for each team to win their second-round series via FanDuel Sportsbook.
Pacers vs. Cavaliers
Knicks vs. Celtics
Nuggets vs Thunder
Warriors vs. Timberwolves
