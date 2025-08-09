Twins vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Minnesota Twins will take on the Kansas City Royals in MLB action on Saturday.

Twins vs Royals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (55-60) vs. Kansas City Royals (57-59)

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and FDSKC

Twins vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-136) | KC: (+116)

MIN: (-136) | KC: (+116) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178)

MIN: -1.5 (+146) | KC: +1.5 (-178) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Twins vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober (Twins) - 4-6, 5.38 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 5-5, 2.68 ERA

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (4-6) for the Twins and Noah Cameron (5-5) for the Royals. Ober and his team are 8-8-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ober's team has a record of 3-4 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Cameron starts, the Royals have gone 9-5-0 against the spread. The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Cameron's starts this season, and they went 3-7 in those matchups.

Twins vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (55.9%)

Twins vs Royals Moneyline

Kansas City is the underdog, +116 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is a -136 favorite at home.

Twins vs Royals Spread

The Twins are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Royals. The Twins are +146 to cover, and the Royals are -178.

Twins vs Royals Over/Under

The Twins-Royals game on Aug. 9 has been given an over/under of 8.5 runs. The over is set at -105 and the under at -115.

Twins vs Royals Betting Trends

The Twins have been chosen as favorites in 69 games this year and have walked away with the win 36 times (52.2%) in those games.

This season Minnesota has come away with a win 21 times in 35 chances when named as a favorite of at least -136 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Twins have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 49 of 111 chances this season.

The Twins have an against the spread mark of 57-54-0 in 111 games with a line this season.

The Royals have been the underdog on the moneyline 71 total times this season. They've gone 33-38 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Kansas City has a record of 17-18 (48.6%).

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 114 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 49 of those games (49-63-2).

The Royals have a 58-56-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.9% of the time).

Twins Player Leaders

Trevor Larnach has an OPS of .738, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .416 this season. He has a .249 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 99th, his on-base percentage ranks 92nd, and he is 90th in slugging.

Larnach will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

Ryan Jeffers has 22 doubles, eight home runs and 35 walks. He's batting .266 and slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Jeffers has picked up at least one hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is batting .350 with three doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBIs.

Brooks Lee has collected 83 base hits, an OBP of .291 and a slugging percentage of .377 this season.

Lee brings a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .222 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Kody Clemens has been key for Minnesota with 48 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .490.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has put up a slugging percentage of .498 and has 130 hits, both team-best numbers for the Royals. He's batting .286 and with an on-base percentage of .343.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 21st, his on-base percentage ranks 53rd, and he is 20th in slugging.

Witt enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .300 with a double, a triple, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Maikel Garcia has a .355 OBP to pace his team. He has a batting average of .297 while slugging .467.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 11th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 46th in slugging percentage.

Vinnie Pasquantino is batting .261 with 18 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 36 walks.

Salvador Perez is batting .251 with 28 doubles, 20 home runs and 20 walks.

Twins vs Royals Head to Head

8/8/2025: 9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

9-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 5/25/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/24/2025: 5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 5/23/2025: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 4/10/2025: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/9/2025: 4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/8/2025: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 4/7/2025: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-2 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 9/8/2024: 2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-0 KC (Favorite: Royals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 9/7/2024: 4-2 KC (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

