Orioles vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

MLB action on Saturday includes the Baltimore Orioles taking on the Athletics.

Orioles vs Athletics Game Info

Baltimore Orioles (53-63) vs. Athletics (51-67)

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards -- Baltimore, Maryland Coverage: MASN and NBCS-CA

Orioles vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BAL: (-124) | OAK: (+106)

BAL: (-124) | OAK: (+106) Spread: BAL: +1.5 (-200) | OAK: -1.5 (+164)

BAL: +1.5 (-200) | OAK: -1.5 (+164) Total: 10 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Orioles vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Brandon Young (Orioles) - 0-5, 5.88 ERA vs Jack Perkins (Athletics) - 0-2, 3.97 ERA

The Orioles will give the ball to Brandon Young (0-5, 5.88 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Athletics will counter with Jack Perkins (0-2, 3.97 ERA). Young and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Young's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Perkins has started just one game with a set spread, which the Athletics failed to cover. The Athletics have always been the moneyline underdog when Perkins starts this season.

Orioles vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Athletics win (54.7%)

Prediction: Athletics win (54.7%)

Orioles vs Athletics Moneyline

The Orioles vs Athletics moneyline has the Orioles as a -124 favorite, while the Athletics are a +106 underdog on the road.

Orioles vs Athletics Spread

The Orioles are hosting the Athletics and are 1.5 on the runline and -200 to cover, while Sacramento is +164 to cover the spread.

Orioles vs Athletics Over/Under

Orioles versus Athletics on Aug. 9 has an over/under of 10 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Orioles vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Orioles have been favorites in 51 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (47.1%) in those contests.

This year, the Orioles have won 18 of 37 games when listed as at least -124 or better on the moneyline.

The Orioles and their opponents have hit the over in 49 of their 114 games with a total this season.

In 114 games with a line this season, the Orioles have a mark of 50-64-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog 90 total times this season. They've finished 37-53 in those games.

The Athletics have a record of 31-45 when they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer (40.8%).

The Athletics have combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 57 times this season for a 57-54-6 record against the over/under.

The Athletics have collected a 60-57-0 record ATS this season.

Orioles Player Leaders

Gunnar Henderson has 116 hits and an OBP of .354 to go with a slugging percentage of .460. All three of those stats are tops among Baltimore hitters this season. He has a .284 batting average, as well.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 24th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 54th in slugging.

Henderson hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with two walks and an RBI.

Jackson Holliday is batting .251 with 15 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 24 walks, while slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .298.

His batting average is 95th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 139th, and his slugging percentage 116th.

Adley Rutschman has 67 hits this season and has a slash line of .240/.325/.401.

Rutschman takes a seven-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .324 with seven doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBIs.

Jordan Westburg has 13 home runs, 28 RBI and a batting average of .268 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has a team-best slugging percentage (.492) and paces the Athletics in hits (125). He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 48th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 23rd in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Tyler Soderstrom is hitting .261 with 21 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 42 walks. He's slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 71st in batting average, 68th in on-base percentage and 49th in slugging percentage.

Nick Kurtz has 19 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 38 walks while hitting .307.

Shea Langeliers is hitting .265 with 19 doubles, 22 home runs and 25 walks.

Orioles vs Athletics Head to Head

8/8/2025: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/8/2025: 5-1 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

5-1 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/7/2025: 7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-4 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 6/6/2025: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/7/2024: 6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

6-3 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 7/6/2024: 19-8 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

19-8 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/5/2024: 3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

3-2 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 4/28/2024: 7-6 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

7-6 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 4/27/2024: 7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-0 BAL (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/26/2024: 3-2 OAK (Favorite: Orioles, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

