Guardians vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Aug. 9

The Cleveland Guardians are among the MLB squads playing on Saturday, versus the Chicago White Sox.

Guardians vs White Sox Game Info

Cleveland Guardians (60-55) vs. Chicago White Sox (42-74)

Date: Saturday, August 9, 2025

Saturday, August 9, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Rate Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and CLEG

Guardians vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CLE: (-136) | CHW: (+116)

CLE: (-136) | CHW: (+116) Spread: CLE: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150)

CLE: -1.5 (+125) | CHW: +1.5 (-150) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Guardians vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joey Cantillo (Guardians) - 2-2, 4.37 ERA vs Sean Burke (White Sox) - 4-8, 4.23 ERA

The probable pitchers are Joey Cantillo (2-2) for the Guardians and Sean Burke (4-8) for the White Sox. Cantillo's team is 3-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Cantillo's team is 2-1 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The White Sox have an 11-7-0 record against the spread in Burke's starts. The White Sox have been the moneyline underdog in 18 of Burke's starts this season, and they went 8-10 in those games.

Guardians vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Guardians win (50.2%)

Guardians vs White Sox Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Guardians-White Sox, Cleveland is the favorite at -136, and Chicago is +116 playing at home.

Guardians vs White Sox Spread

The White Sox are hosting the Guardians, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are +125 to cover the spread, and the Guardians are -150.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Guardians-White Sox game on Aug. 9, with the over available at -115 and the under at -105.

Guardians vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Guardians have been chosen as favorites in 46 games this year and have walked away with the win 30 times (65.2%) in those games.

Cleveland has a record of 13-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -136 or more on the moneyline.

The Guardians and their opponents have hit the over in 51 of their 112 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Guardians have an against the spread record of 59-53-0 in 112 games with a line this season.

The White Sox have gone 38-70 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 35.2% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +116 or longer, Chicago has a record of 32-59 (35.2%).

The White Sox have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 111 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 50 of those games (50-53-8).

The White Sox have put together a 61-50-0 record ATS this season.

Guardians Player Leaders

Jose Ramirez leads Cleveland with 125 hits and an OBP of .371, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .520. He's batting .296.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 12th, his on-base percentage ranks 16th, and he is 13th in slugging.

Ramirez hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .200 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBIs.

Steven Kwan is batting .281 with 20 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 40 walks. He's slugging .394 with an on-base percentage of .342.

Among qualified hitters, he is 28th in batting average, 56th in on-base percentage and 115th in slugging percentage.

Carlos Santana is batting .230 with a .342 slugging percentage and 51 RBI this year.

Kyle Manzardo has 18 home runs, 49 RBI and a batting average of .239 this season.

Manzardo has safely hit in two games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .214 with a double, two walks and an RBI.

White Sox Player Leaders

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .226 with 13 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He's slugging .416 with an on-base percentage of .292.

Luis Robert has a .307 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .225 while slugging .366.

He is currently 147th in batting average, 117th in on-base percentage and 141st in slugging percentage among all qualified batters.

Lenyn Sosa has a slugging percentage of .438 and has 97 hits, both team-high figures for the White Sox.

Mike Tauchman has 13 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 31 walks while batting .276.

Guardians vs White Sox Head to Head

8/8/2025: 9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/13/2025: 6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

6-5 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/12/2025: 6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/11/2025: 5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

5-4 CHW (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/11/2025: 4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

4-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 4/10/2025: 6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

6-1 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 4/9/2025: 3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

3-2 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 4/8/2025: 1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

1-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/11/2024: 6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

6-4 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/10/2024: 5-0 CLE (Favorite: Guardians, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

