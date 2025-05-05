3 Best NBA Playoffs Bets and Player Props for Monday 5/5/25

The NBA postseason is here, and it offers us a wide variety of betting options, from point spreads and totals to player props.

There's a lot to choose from, but various advanced statistics can help narrow the choices. Our NBA projections paired with advanced stats from the NBA can help give the inside track to quality bets.

While utilizing some of the mentioned tools, which NBA odds from FanDuel Sportsbook look like the best bets today?

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

NBA Betting Picks for Today's Playoff Games

New York Knicks at Boston Celtics

The offseason acquisition of Karl-Anthony Towns by the New York Knicks seemed to set up this collision course with the Boston Celtics. Most just figured it would be a round later.

Even ousting the Orlando Magic in five games, Boston covered this number just twice in that series. That's why I'm leaning the Knicks' way on the handicap despite them visiting the defending champs in Game 1.

Above all, Boston's net rating (+9.4 NRTG) and New York's (+4.0) were relatively close throughout the regular season.

Plus, New York has upside to grow offensively in this series after Towns (48.9 FG%), Mikal Bridges (47.6%), and OG Anunoby (42.4%) all struggled shooting the ball against the Detroit Pistons' top-10 defensive rating (DRTG). Obviously, Boston checks in there, as well, but a hot night or two from that collective can help narrow this matchup's perceived gap.

Time off will help, but Jayson Tatum (wrist), Jaylen Brown (knee), and Jrue Holiday (hamstring) all had injury report listings in the first round. Holiday didn't finish the series. It's a concern for a squad that leans heavily on its six key guys.

With those concerns, this is a large number against a quality team, and DRatings agrees. Its model has this spread at just 6.1 points as a median.

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

Home Team Total Points Denver Nuggets May 6 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As epic as that Los Angeles Clippers-Denver Nuggets series was up to its finale, the dread of "winning" a chance to play the Oklahoma City Thunder always loomed.

The Nuggets are +610 to win this series because their 21st-ranked defense in the regular season will struggle to stop an OKC squad that just posted a 117.4 offensive rating (ORTG) in the first round against a superior unit. That price despite being armed with a player most consider the best in the league is telling.

Denver's opposing points per game in the first round (107.7) seems fine, but it was a product of pace. Their 115.9 DRTG was still worst among teams that advanced. It was worse than their own regular-season mark, too.

Oklahoma City was firing on all cylinders in the first round, and they maintained a 102.6 pace against the Memphis Grizzlies. Unlike the Clippers, they can push the pace in transition and really make Denver's bottom-10 paint and fast break defense pay.

DRatings forecasts 119.1 median points for OKC. While not lining up to lay double digits against Nikola Jokic, I'm stunned how friendly this line is.

Isaiah Hartenstein - Pts + Reb + Ast Denver Nuggets May 6 1:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Another disconcerting development for the Nuggets in this series is the Thunder's ability to play with two bigs. That formula worked well for the Minnesota Timberwolves a year ago and could put extra work on Isaiah Hartenstein's plate.

I'm not sure even OKC's coaching staff is exactly sure what Hart's role will be in tonight's game. He was limited to 23.5 minutes per game in the first round due to two blowouts and two games with significant foul trouble. That led to more time for Alex Caruso, but I'm not sure how much the 6'5" veteran helps against a frontcourt of 6'11" Nikola Jokic, 6'10" Michael Porter Jr., and 6'8" Aaron Gordon.

Overall, Hartenstein averages 33.5 points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) per 36 minutes. However, against Denver this season, he averaged 26.5 PRA in 28.0 minutes per game. This line is insanely low if there's any prospect that he could be close to a full-time player in this series.

Ivica Zubac also just ripped this interior defense apart for 17.1 points, 10.0 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per 36 minutes.

Given the success of a two-center formula historically against the Nuggets, I'm willing to bet a line that he could, at his average, clear in about 22 minutes anyway.

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

Get a 30% Profit Boost to use on a 3+ leg parlay or SGP wager on ANY sports game or event taking place on May 5th, 2025! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.