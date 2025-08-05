FanDuel MLB Promo: Exclusive Dinger Tuesday Offer Today 8/5/25

The MLB is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. To celebrate Dinger Tuesday, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get an exclusive Dinger Tuesdays offer for tonight's MLB games on August 5th, 2025!

With 15 MLB games slated for Tuesday night, there's no shortage of compelling matchups eligible for this promotion.

Among Dinger Tuesday's games is a Baltimore Orioles-Philadelphia Phillies clash at 6:45pm ET. The Phillies dominated last night's matchup, 13-3, including two home runs from Kyle Schwarber and home runs from Bryce Harper, Harrison Bader, Edmundo Sosa, and Weston Wilson.

Tonight's run total is set at 9.5 as Dean Kremer (4.27 ERA) for the Orioles and Taijuan Walker (3.82) for the Phillies will take the mound.

Tonight's Orioles-Phillies home run odds are below, while all MLB odds eligible for this FanDuel promo offer can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Kyle Schwarber +176 Bryce Harper +250 Tyler O'Neill +290 Gunnar Henderson +320 Jordan Westburg +340 Colton Cowser +390 Jackson Holliday +420 Adley Rutschman +440 Nick Castellanos +450 View more odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your exclusive MLB Dinger Tuesdays Reward. Use the Reward on a "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on August 5th, 2025.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Who Can Claim This FanDuel Promo Offer?

The promotion is only open to individuals who are at least 21 years of age (18+ in D.C. & Puerto Rico) and are physically present in Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana (excluding the following parishes: Caldwell, Catahoula, Franklin, Jackson, LaSalle, Sabine, Union, West Carroll and Winn), Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, or Wyoming during the promotion period.

How Long Will This FanDuel Promo Run?

The promotion will end at 2:00 AM ET on August 6th, 2025.

