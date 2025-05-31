FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Saturday 5/31/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Tarik Skubal ($11,200)

Tarik Skubal was doing absolute sicko stuff in his last start, so he'll be popular. It still feels primed for him to keep rolling. The Kansas City Royals' pathetic offense has MLB's fourth-worst team OPS against lefties (.610) with a modest strikeout rate (22.1%). Skubal already went five innings while surrendering two earned with six punchouts in his April start against K.C., and he's at the apex of his form right this moment.

Jesus Luzardo ($10,800)

It's hard to see a path to extreme failure for the AL Cy Young favorite, but Jesus Luzardo is an intriguing pivot if assuming Skubal underperforms his salary. At home, Luzardo draws the Milwaukee Brewers' bottom-10 team OPS (.624) and K rate (23.2%) against lefties, and his 3.13 skill-interactive ERA (SIERA) and 28.2% strikeout rate have him in the mix for the NL's Cy Young hardware. I would happily pivot to him in single-entry tournaments.

Sonny Gray ($9,500)

The St. Louis Cardinals got waxed on Friday, but Sonny Gray has been a good stopper for the Cards all season. They've won 9 of his 11 starts despite some bad luck, per Gray's ERA (4.06) being much worse than his SIERA (3.24). The Texas Rangers don't strike out much against righties (21.0% rate), but that's a pretty even trade for Gray's salary savings when Texas is still a bottom-10 team in team OPS (.660) and wRC+ (87) in the split.

Stacks to Target

New York Mets

Players to Target: Pete Alonso ($4,000), Brandon Nimmo ($2,800), Brett Baty ($2,800), and Jared Young ($2,000)

If you're willing to accept some flawed sticks, the New York Mets still absolutely work with Skubal. We'll want them, too. Antonio Senzatela's 6.67 xERA and the Colorado Rockies' 28th-ranked bullpen SIERA this month (4.18) are two major reasons why I'm backing the over in today's best MLB bets. Jared Young's minimum salary is awesome when he's posted an .873 OPS against righties in his 11 plate appearances (PAs) so far.

Baltimore Orioles

Players to Target: Gunnar Henderson ($3,300), Ryan O'Hearn ($3,000), Jackson Holliday ($2,900), and Heston Kjerstad ($2,600)

Rain washed the Baltimore Orioles from yesterday's main slate, and they might have burned us if they stuck around. Baltimore managed just two runs after the expedited start time, but I still think their talented offense can make noise against Davis Martin (5.28 xERA) and a notoriously awful Chicago White Sox bullpen (3.83 SIERA in May). Extreme winds out to right field help their lefties.

St. Louis Cardinals

Players to Target: Ivan Herrera ($3,100), Masyn Winn ($3,000), Willson Contreras ($3,000), and Nolan Arenado ($2,800)

Part of St. Louis' bounce-back effort should come at the dish, too. Patrick Corbin's 3.75 ERA is a surprising story, but he's still surrendered 1.69 HR/9. The Cardinals have fared fine against lefties in 2025 (.700 team OPS), and Ivan Herrera is a particularly notable reason why. Projected to hit fifth, Herrera's 1.435 OPS vs. LHP is still scorching despite a growing sample of 35 PAs.

