Mariners vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Los Angeles Angels in MLB action on Sunday.

Mariners vs Angels Game Info

Seattle Mariners (55-49) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-54)

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Time: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium -- Anaheim, California Coverage: Roku

Mariners vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: SEA: (-134) | LAA: (+114)

SEA: (-134) | LAA: (+114) Spread: SEA: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154)

SEA: -1.5 (+128) | LAA: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Mariners vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Logan Gilbert (Mariners) - 3-3, 3.07 ERA vs Kyle Hendricks (Angels) - 5-7, 4.92 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (3-3) to the mound, while Kyle Hendricks (5-7) will get the nod for the Angels. When Gilbert starts, his team is 5-8-0 against the spread this season. Gilbert's team has a record of 8-3 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Hendricks starts, the Angels are 12-7-0 against the spread. The Angels have a 7-9 record in Hendricks' 16 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Mariners vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mariners win (64.5%)

Mariners vs Angels Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Mariners vs. Angels reveal Seattle as the favorite (-134) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+114) despite being the home team.

Mariners vs Angels Spread

The Mariners are favored by 1.5 runs on the road versus the Angels. The Mariners are +128 to cover the spread, while the Angels are -154.

Mariners vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Mariners versus Angels contest on July 27 has been set at 8.5, with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds on the under.

Mariners vs Angels Betting Trends

The Mariners have come away with 36 wins in the 66 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Seattle has a record of 21-16 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -134 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Mariners have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 54 of 101 chances this season.

The Mariners are 43-58-0 against the spread in their 101 games that had a posted line this season.

The Angels have won 46.8% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (36-41).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer, Los Angeles has a 26-32 record (winning 44.8% of its games).

The Angels have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 102 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 53 of those games (53-46-3).

The Angels have a 56-46-0 record ATS this season.

Mariners Player Leaders

Cal Raleigh has 96 hits, which leads Seattle hitters this season, while batting .255 with 55 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .609.

Among qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 87th, his on-base percentage ranks 23rd, and he is third in slugging.

Raleigh will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .250 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Josh Naylor is hitting .292 with 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 37 walks, while slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .359.

His batting average ranks 16th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 33rd, and his slugging percentage 65th.

Naylor has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a walk and an RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has an OPS of .745, fueled by an OBP of .315 and a team-best slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Rodriguez brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three home runs and three RBIs.

Randy Arozarena has 19 home runs, 51 RBI and a batting average of .249 this season.

Arozarena takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .176 with a double, a home run and two RBIs.

Angels Player Leaders

Taylor Ward leads the Angels with 90 hits. He's batting .230 and slugging .481 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Including all the qualifying hitters in MLB, he is 134th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage and 31st in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has a .367 OBP while slugging .398. Both are team-highs. He has a batting average of .277.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 40th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

Zach Neto is batting .278 with 19 doubles, a triple, 15 home runs and 19 walks.

Jo Adell has 14 doubles, 21 home runs and 24 walks while hitting .235.

Mariners vs Angels Head to Head

7/25/2025: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/24/2025: 4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-2 SEA (Favorite: Angels, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 6/8/2025: 3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-2 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/7/2025: 8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140)

8-6 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -166, Underdog Moneyline: +140) 6/6/2025: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/30/2025: 9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

9-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 4/29/2025: 5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

5-3 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/1/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 8/31/2024: 5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

5-4 LAA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/30/2024: 9-5 SEA (Favorite: Mariners, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -186, Underdog Moneyline: +156)

