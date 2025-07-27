Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 27
The MLB slate on Sunday is sure to please. The contests include the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.
Today's MLB Odds and Predictions
Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Fenway Park
- TV Channel: NESN and SportsNet LA
- Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Dustin May
- Records: Red Sox (55-50), Dodgers (61-43)
- Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -130
- Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers
- Dodgers Win Probability: 57.09%
- Red Sox Win Probability: 42.91%
Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: PNC Park
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ARID
- Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Zac Gallen
- Records: Pirates (42-62), Diamondbacks (51-53)
- Pirates Moneyline Odds: -154
- Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +130
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates
- Pirates Win Probability: 58.71%
- Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.29%
Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium
- TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH
- Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Zack Wheeler
- Records: Yankees (56-48), Phillies (60-44)
- Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126
- Yankees Moneyline Odds: +108
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees
- Yankees Win Probability: 55.11%
- Phillies Win Probability: 44.89%
Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- TV Channel: MASN and COLR
- Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Austin Gomber
- Records: Orioles (45-58), Rockies (27-76)
- Orioles Moneyline Odds: -198
- Rockies Moneyline Odds: +166
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles
- Orioles Win Probability: 61.63%
- Rockies Win Probability: 38.37%
Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Great American Ball Park
- TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSUN
- Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Shane Baz
- Records: Reds (54-50), Rays (53-51)
- Rays Moneyline Odds: -112
- Reds Moneyline Odds: -104
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds
- Reds Win Probability: 50.62%
- Rays Win Probability: 49.38%
Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 1:40 p.m. ET
- Where: Comerica Park
- TV Channel: FDSDET and SNET
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Max Scherzer
- Records: Tigers (60-46), Blue Jays (63-42)
- Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers
- Tigers Win Probability: 56.23%
- Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.77%
Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Rate Field
- TV Channel: CHSN and MARQ
- Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs.
- Records: White Sox (38-66), Cubs (60-43)
- Cubs Moneyline Odds: -196
- White Sox Moneyline Odds: +164
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs
- Cubs Win Probability: 57.37%
- White Sox Win Probability: 42.63%
Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Kauffman Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSKC and CLEG
- Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Joey Cantillo
- Records: Royals (51-53), Guardians (51-52)
- Royals Moneyline Odds: -124
- Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals
- Royals Win Probability: 54.18%
- Guardians Win Probability: 45.82%
Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Daikin Park
- TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA
- Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. J.T. Ginn
- Records: Astros (60-44), Athletics (44-62)
- Astros Moneyline Odds: -136
- Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros
- Astros Win Probability: 57.28%
- Athletics Win Probability: 42.72%
Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Target Field
- TV Channel: MNNT and MASN2
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Jake Irvin
- Records: Twins (50-53), Nationals (41-62)
- Twins Moneyline Odds: -174
- Nationals Moneyline Odds: +146
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins
- Twins Win Probability: 63.76%
- Nationals Win Probability: 36.24%
Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:10 p.m. ET
- Where: American Family Field
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSFL
- Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Eury Pérez
- Records: Brewers (61-42), Marlins (49-53)
- Brewers Moneyline Odds: -180
- Marlins Moneyline Odds: +152
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers
- Brewers Win Probability: 54.55%
- Marlins Win Probability: 45.45%
San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Where: Busch Stadium
- TV Channel: FDSMW and SDPA
- Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Stephen Kolek
- Records: Cardinals (54-51), Padres (55-49)
- Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -120
- Padres Moneyline Odds: +102
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals
- Cardinals Win Probability: 54.05%
- Padres Win Probability: 45.95%
Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 2:35 p.m. ET
- Where: Globe Life Field
- TV Channel: RSN and FDSSO
- Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Bryce Elder
- Records: Rangers (54-50), Braves (44-58)
- Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118
- Braves Moneyline Odds: +100
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers
- Rangers Win Probability: 51.40%
- Braves Win Probability: 48.60%
Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 4:07 p.m. ET
- Where: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: Roku
- Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Logan Gilbert
- Records: Angels (50-54), Mariners (55-49)
- Mariners Moneyline Odds: -164
- Angels Moneyline Odds: +138
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners
- Mariners Win Probability: 64.48%
- Angels Win Probability: 35.52%
New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions
Game Info
- When: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Where: Oracle Park
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Probable Pitchers: vs. Kodai Senga
- Records: Giants (54-50), Mets (60-44)
- Mets Moneyline Odds: -138
- Giants Moneyline Odds: +118
numberFire Prediction
- numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets
- Mets Win Probability: 60.48%
- Giants Win Probability: 39.52%
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.