Sunday’s MLB Odds, Betting Lines and Predictions - July 27

The MLB slate on Sunday is sure to please. The contests include the Philadelphia Phillies squaring off against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Check out at the article below, where we offer predictions for each and every game.

Today's MLB Odds and Predictions

Los Angeles Dodgers at Boston Red Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Fenway Park

Fenway Park TV Channel: NESN and SportsNet LA

NESN and SportsNet LA Probable Pitchers: Walker Buehler vs. Dustin May

Walker Buehler vs. Dustin May Records: Red Sox (55-50), Dodgers (61-43)

Red Sox (55-50), Dodgers (61-43) Dodgers Moneyline Odds: -130

-130 Red Sox Moneyline Odds: +110

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Dodgers

Dodgers Dodgers Win Probability: 57.09%

57.09% Red Sox Win Probability: 42.91%

Arizona Diamondbacks at Pittsburgh Pirates Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: PNC Park

PNC Park TV Channel: SportsNet PT and ARID

SportsNet PT and ARID Probable Pitchers: Paul Skenes vs. Zac Gallen

Paul Skenes vs. Zac Gallen Records: Pirates (42-62), Diamondbacks (51-53)

Pirates (42-62), Diamondbacks (51-53) Pirates Moneyline Odds: -154

-154 Diamondbacks Moneyline Odds: +130

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Pirates

Pirates Pirates Win Probability: 58.71%

58.71% Diamondbacks Win Probability: 41.29%

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Yankees Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium TV Channel: YES and NBCS-PH

YES and NBCS-PH Probable Pitchers: Carlos Rodon vs. Zack Wheeler

Carlos Rodon vs. Zack Wheeler Records: Yankees (56-48), Phillies (60-44)

Yankees (56-48), Phillies (60-44) Phillies Moneyline Odds: -126

-126 Yankees Moneyline Odds: +108

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Yankees

Yankees Yankees Win Probability: 55.11%

55.11% Phillies Win Probability: 44.89%

Colorado Rockies at Baltimore Orioles Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards TV Channel: MASN and COLR

MASN and COLR Probable Pitchers: Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Austin Gomber

Tomoyuki Sugano vs. Austin Gomber Records: Orioles (45-58), Rockies (27-76)

Orioles (45-58), Rockies (27-76) Orioles Moneyline Odds: -198

-198 Rockies Moneyline Odds: +166

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Orioles

Orioles Orioles Win Probability: 61.63%

61.63% Rockies Win Probability: 38.37%

Tampa Bay Rays at Cincinnati Reds Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Great American Ball Park

Great American Ball Park TV Channel: FDSOH and FDSSUN

FDSOH and FDSSUN Probable Pitchers: Brady Singer vs. Shane Baz

Brady Singer vs. Shane Baz Records: Reds (54-50), Rays (53-51)

Reds (54-50), Rays (53-51) Rays Moneyline Odds: -112

-112 Reds Moneyline Odds: -104

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Reds

Reds Reds Win Probability: 50.62%

50.62% Rays Win Probability: 49.38%

Toronto Blue Jays at Detroit Tigers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 1:40 p.m. ET

1:40 p.m. ET Where: Comerica Park

Comerica Park TV Channel: FDSDET and SNET

FDSDET and SNET Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty vs. Max Scherzer

Jack Flaherty vs. Max Scherzer Records: Tigers (60-46), Blue Jays (63-42)

Tigers (60-46), Blue Jays (63-42) Tigers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Blue Jays Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Tigers

Tigers Tigers Win Probability: 56.23%

56.23% Blue Jays Win Probability: 43.77%

Chicago Cubs at Chicago White Sox Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Rate Field

Rate Field TV Channel: CHSN and MARQ

CHSN and MARQ Probable Pitchers: Sean Burke vs.

Sean Burke vs. Records: White Sox (38-66), Cubs (60-43)

White Sox (38-66), Cubs (60-43) Cubs Moneyline Odds: -196

-196 White Sox Moneyline Odds: +164

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cubs

Cubs Cubs Win Probability: 57.37%

57.37% White Sox Win Probability: 42.63%

Cleveland Guardians at Kansas City Royals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium TV Channel: FDSKC and CLEG

FDSKC and CLEG Probable Pitchers: Noah Cameron vs. Joey Cantillo

Noah Cameron vs. Joey Cantillo Records: Royals (51-53), Guardians (51-52)

Royals (51-53), Guardians (51-52) Royals Moneyline Odds: -124

-124 Guardians Moneyline Odds: +106

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Royals

Royals Royals Win Probability: 54.18%

54.18% Guardians Win Probability: 45.82%

Athletics at Houston Astros Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Daikin Park

Daikin Park TV Channel: SCHN and NBCS-CA

SCHN and NBCS-CA Probable Pitchers: Colton Gordon vs. J.T. Ginn

Colton Gordon vs. J.T. Ginn Records: Astros (60-44), Athletics (44-62)

Astros (60-44), Athletics (44-62) Astros Moneyline Odds: -136

-136 Athletics Moneyline Odds: +116

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Astros

Astros Astros Win Probability: 57.28%

57.28% Athletics Win Probability: 42.72%

Washington Nationals at Minnesota Twins Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: Target Field

Target Field TV Channel: MNNT and MASN2

MNNT and MASN2 Probable Pitchers: vs. Jake Irvin

vs. Jake Irvin Records: Twins (50-53), Nationals (41-62)

Twins (50-53), Nationals (41-62) Twins Moneyline Odds: -174

-174 Nationals Moneyline Odds: +146

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Twins

Twins Twins Win Probability: 63.76%

63.76% Nationals Win Probability: 36.24%

Miami Marlins at Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:10 p.m. ET

2:10 p.m. ET Where: American Family Field

American Family Field TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSFL

FDSWI and FDSFL Probable Pitchers: Brandon Woodruff vs. Eury Pérez

Brandon Woodruff vs. Eury Pérez Records: Brewers (61-42), Marlins (49-53)

Brewers (61-42), Marlins (49-53) Brewers Moneyline Odds: -180

-180 Marlins Moneyline Odds: +152

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Brewers

Brewers Brewers Win Probability: 54.55%

54.55% Marlins Win Probability: 45.45%

San Diego Padres at St. Louis Cardinals Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Where: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium TV Channel: FDSMW and SDPA

FDSMW and SDPA Probable Pitchers: Michael McGreevy vs. Stephen Kolek

Michael McGreevy vs. Stephen Kolek Records: Cardinals (54-51), Padres (55-49)

Cardinals (54-51), Padres (55-49) Cardinals Moneyline Odds: -120

-120 Padres Moneyline Odds: +102

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Cardinals

Cardinals Cardinals Win Probability: 54.05%

54.05% Padres Win Probability: 45.95%

Atlanta Braves at Texas Rangers Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 2:35 p.m. ET

2:35 p.m. ET Where: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field TV Channel: RSN and FDSSO

RSN and FDSSO Probable Pitchers: Jack Leiter vs. Bryce Elder

Jack Leiter vs. Bryce Elder Records: Rangers (54-50), Braves (44-58)

Rangers (54-50), Braves (44-58) Rangers Moneyline Odds: -118

-118 Braves Moneyline Odds: +100

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Rangers

Rangers Rangers Win Probability: 51.40%

51.40% Braves Win Probability: 48.60%

Seattle Mariners at Los Angeles Angels Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 4:07 p.m. ET

4:07 p.m. ET Where: Angel Stadium

Angel Stadium TV Channel: Roku

Roku Probable Pitchers: Kyle Hendricks vs. Logan Gilbert

Kyle Hendricks vs. Logan Gilbert Records: Angels (50-54), Mariners (55-49)

Angels (50-54), Mariners (55-49) Mariners Moneyline Odds: -164

-164 Angels Moneyline Odds: +138

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mariners

Mariners Mariners Win Probability: 64.48%

64.48% Angels Win Probability: 35.52%

New York Mets at San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines & Predictions

Game Info

When: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Where: Oracle Park

Oracle Park TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Probable Pitchers: vs. Kodai Senga

vs. Kodai Senga Records: Giants (54-50), Mets (60-44)

Giants (54-50), Mets (60-44) Mets Moneyline Odds: -138

-138 Giants Moneyline Odds: +118

numberFire Prediction

numberFire Predicted Favorite: Mets

Mets Mets Win Probability: 60.48%

60.48% Giants Win Probability: 39.52%

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.