4 Best MLB Bets, Player Props, and Home Run Picks for Sunday 7/27/25

Diamondbacks at Pirates

As unenjoyable as it is to bet against Paul Skenes, I do think there's value in the Arizona Diamondbacks today.

Part of it is that we're seeing less of Skenes than usual. He hasn't gone more than six innings since early June, and he has thrown less than 90 pitches in five straight outings. It's possible they're trying to pop him into neutral to save bullets for when they matter more.

As for the Diamondbacks, they'll likely be down key pieces soon with the trade deadline approaching, but most of them are still around for now. Despite the team's overall record, those key pieces have played good baseball this year. Thus, I'm willing to ride with Arizona until we see more dominoes fall.

Dodgers at Red Sox

Speaking of deadline fodder, there's a chance Dustin May gets moved, as well, meaning this could be his final start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. I'm hoping he can go out on a high note.

Through 18 outings, May's strikeout rate stands at 21.4%. That's below the league average, and he has been a good bit worse than that on the road.

But we can account for those factors when trying to project his performance. And even with May not humming at 100%, I still have him projected for 5.24 strikeouts today. So this is more about the market being low on him than it is about actively trying to buy into May, himself.

Even with the muted numbers, May has gone over 4.5 strikeouts in 11 of 18 outings, including 4 of 8 on the road. I think he can get there again as he faces the Boston Red Sox.

Rays at Reds

Shane Baz is looking for a rebound after the Chicago White Sox punched him in the teeth earlier this week. I think he can get that even in a neutral matchup with the Cincinnati Reds.

Baz's struggles were surprising because he had been pitching well entering that game. In his first six starts with a new cutter, Baz had a 2.75 ERA with a 26.8% strikeout rate. Strikeout rate stabilizes quickly, so Baz's regression to just four strikeouts was a letdown.

Still, Baz's velocity looked good, so I don't think we want to overreact to one poor outing. As a result, I have him projected at 6.46 strikeouts today. That's enough for me to plug the over and expect him to get back into a groove.

Braves at Rangers

Ronald Acuna Jr. is absolutely scorching the ball right now, and he's got a good matchup here.

Over the past 30 days, Acuna, has a 17.0% barrel rate with a 46.8% hard-hit rate. Although it has led to just four home runs, there's obvious room for growth.

He'll go up against Jack Leiter, who has upped his strikeout rate recently but is still letting up tons of hard contact. For the season, his hard-hit rate is 44.4% with a 43.7% fly-ball rate.

Even when the roof is closed, Globe Life Field is still a decent spot for right-handed power. That allows me to buy into Acuna and hope his hot bat translates to a dinger.

