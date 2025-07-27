Mets vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27
Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.
MLB action on Sunday includes the New York Mets facing the San Francisco Giants.
Mets vs Giants Game Info
- New York Mets (61-44) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-51)
- Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025
- Time: 7:10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California
- Coverage: ESPN
Mets vs Giants Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: NYM: (-110) | SF: (-106)
- Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+160) | SF: +1.5 (-194)
- Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)
Mets vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 7-3, 1.79 ERA vs Matt Gage (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-3) to the mound, while Matt Gage will take the ball for the Giants. When Senga starts, his team is 9-6-0 against the spread this season. When Senga starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-4. Gage did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.
Mets vs Giants Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Mets win (60.5%)
Mets vs Giants Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Mets, San Francisco is the underdog at -106, and New York is -110 playing on the road.
Mets vs Giants Spread
- The Mets are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +160 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -194.
Mets vs Giants Over/Under
- An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mets-Giants on July 27, with the over being -114 and the under -106.
Mets vs Giants Betting Trends
- The Mets have been victorious in 47, or 66.2%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- New York has a record of 47-24 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.
- The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 100 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- In 100 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 49-51-0 against the spread.
- The Giants have won 19 of the 39 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.7%).
- San Francisco has a 19-18 record (winning 51.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.
- The Giants have played in 105 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-53-4).
- The Giants have a 45-60-0 record ATS this season.
Mets Player Leaders
- Juan Soto has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .387. He has a .252 batting average and a slugging percentage of .491.
- Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 25th in slugging.
- Pete Alonso leads New York with 105 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .510. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .361.
- He ranks 55th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging in the major leagues.
- Francisco Lindor has hit 20 homers with a team-high .441 SLG this season.
- Lindor has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.
- Brandon Nimmo has 19 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.
Giants Player Leaders
- Rafael Devers has racked up a team-high OBP (.383), while pacing the Giants in hits (104). He's batting .263 and slugging.
- He is 74th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.
- Devers enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.
- Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .254 with 22 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .318.
- Including all qualifying players, he ranks 91st in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.
- Willy Adames has 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks while batting .230.
- Heliot Ramos' .428 slugging percentage paces his team.
Mets vs Giants Head to Head
- 7/26/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)
- 7/25/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 5/26/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 5/25/2024: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)
- 5/24/2024: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/24/2024: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 4/23/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 4/22/2024: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)
- 7/2/2023: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)
- 7/1/2023: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)
