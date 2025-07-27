Mets vs Giants Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 27

Odds updated as of 2:12 a.m.

MLB action on Sunday includes the New York Mets facing the San Francisco Giants.

Mets vs Giants Game Info

New York Mets (61-44) vs. San Francisco Giants (54-51)

Date: Sunday, July 27, 2025

Sunday, July 27, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California

Oracle Park -- San Francisco, California Coverage: ESPN

Mets vs Giants Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: NYM: (-110) | SF: (-106)

NYM: (-110) | SF: (-106) Spread: NYM: -1.5 (+160) | SF: +1.5 (-194)

NYM: -1.5 (+160) | SF: +1.5 (-194) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Mets vs Giants Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kodai Senga (Mets) - 7-3, 1.79 ERA vs Matt Gage (Giants) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mets will send Kodai Senga (7-3) to the mound, while Matt Gage will take the ball for the Giants. When Senga starts, his team is 9-6-0 against the spread this season. When Senga starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-4. Gage did not pitch as a moneyline underdog a season ago.

Mets vs Giants Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mets win (60.5%)

Mets vs Giants Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Giants-Mets, San Francisco is the underdog at -106, and New York is -110 playing on the road.

Mets vs Giants Spread

The Mets are at the Giants and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Mets are +160 to cover the runline, with the Giants being -194.

Mets vs Giants Over/Under

An over/under of 7.5 has been set for Mets-Giants on July 27, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Mets vs Giants Betting Trends

The Mets have been victorious in 47, or 66.2%, of the 71 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

New York has a record of 47-24 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Mets and their opponents have gone over in 44 of their 100 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

In 100 games with a line this season, the Mets have a mark of 49-51-0 against the spread.

The Giants have won 19 of the 39 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (48.7%).

San Francisco has a 19-18 record (winning 51.4% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Giants have played in 105 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-53-4).

The Giants have a 45-60-0 record ATS this season.

Mets Player Leaders

Juan Soto has 93 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .387. He has a .252 batting average and a slugging percentage of .491.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 98th, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 25th in slugging.

Pete Alonso leads New York with 105 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .510. He's batting .269 with an on-base percentage of .361.

He ranks 55th in batting average, 28th in on-base percentage and 18th in slugging in the major leagues.

Francisco Lindor has hit 20 homers with a team-high .441 SLG this season.

Lindor has picked up a hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, a walk and four RBIs.

Brandon Nimmo has 19 home runs, 59 RBI and a batting average of .262 this season.

Giants Player Leaders

Rafael Devers has racked up a team-high OBP (.383), while pacing the Giants in hits (104). He's batting .263 and slugging.

He is 74th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 35th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in the big leagues.

Devers enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .293 with three doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBIs.

Jung Hoo Lee is hitting .254 with 22 doubles, eight triples, six home runs and 33 walks. He's slugging .404 with an on-base percentage of .318.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks 91st in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 98th in slugging percentage.

Willy Adames has 17 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 50 walks while batting .230.

Heliot Ramos' .428 slugging percentage paces his team.

Mets vs Giants Head to Head

7/26/2025: 2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/25/2025: 8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-1 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/26/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/25/2024: 7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-2 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/24/2024: 8-7 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

8-7 SF (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/24/2024: 8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

8-2 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 4/23/2024: 5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

5-1 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 4/22/2024: 5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 SF (Favorite: Giants, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/2/2023: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/1/2023: 4-1 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

