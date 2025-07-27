4 Best WNBA Bets and Player Props for Sunday 7/27/25

Each day in the WNBA, we've got countless betting options.

WNBA Betting Picks and Props for Today

Golden State Valkyries at Connecticut Sun

Golden State will need to rally the rest of the way after losing Kayla Thornton for the season, and they did that on Friday against the Dallas Wings, winning 86-76 after trailing by six at the half.

They've actually been a good team with her off the floor so long as other key players are active.

Golden State owns a +2.8 net rating with Tiffany Hayes, Temi Fagbenle, and Veronica Burton active but Thornton off the floor, via PBPStats.

That's quite viable against a team like Connecticut -- albeit on the road.

Connecticut holds a lowly 3-20 record this year with a league-worst rating in both offensive and defensive rating.

My model likes the Valkyries to cover a 5.5-point spread on the road as a result and to get to a 12-12 record on the season.

Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings

Just 7-18 on the season, the Dallas Wings own a -4.6 net rating, which isn't that bad.

That net rating suggests they should be more of a 9.3-win team to this point (a 37.4% win rate). They're also better at home (-3.8) than on the road (-5.2).

Of course, they'll be playing this one without Paige Bueckers, and so they're 9.0-point home underdogs.

Las Vegas, meanwhile, has a 12-13 record with a -2.7 net rating, indicative of a 10.6-win team (a 42.5% win rate). The Aces are also 5-9 on the road with a -8.5 net rating.

After adjusting for health, my model still sees this spread as a bit too friendly to the road team even if it feels lopsided due to health given the actual data that these two teams have put on paper with their current lineups.

Phoenix Mercury at Washington Mystics

Despite the fact that the Mystics are just 11th in offensive rating and the Mercury are 6th, my model is liking the over today after accounting for injury news.

Their injury-adjusted offenses are compelling enough to make that matter against one another's mid-level defenses.

What's really pushing this into the over territory is the pace.

Phoenix ranks second in the WNBA in possessions per 40 minutes, and Washington is fifth.

When digging deeper into injury-adjusted splits, each team plays as fast -- or faster -- than their full-season data.

Given the expected tempo here, I like the over.

Atlanta Dream at Minnesota Lynx

Napheesa Collier has been a scoring machine again this season, and she is averaging 22.7 points per game in 24 total contests, including the Commissioner's Cup Final.

In 16 of those, she's scored at least 21 points, a 66.7% rate. At home, Collier has a 57.1% rate of getting to 21-plus points, as well.

The Atlanta Dream are a mid-level defense, and understandably, their defensive rating is 5.3 points per 100 possessions worse on the road than it is at home.

This just doesn't look like it's enough to derail Collier's expected scoring to a huge degree. Napheesa has scored at least 25 points in three of her last five, as well, so we can likely expect it to continue in a home matchup.

