FanDuel Futures Day Flash Deal: 50% Profit Boost on NFL Division Winners
FanDuel Futures Day is happening TODAY, Tuesday, August 26th!
Have a hunch about what's going to happen this football season? This is the best time to place your futures wagers! FanDuel Futures Day promises 24 hours of boosts, bonuses, and bragging rights.
From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (ET), you can use a 50% Profit Boost on any division winner NFL futures market!
NFL Division Winner Betting Odds
Here are the 2025 NFL division winner betting odds, per the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.
AFC East
AFC North
AFC South
AFC West
NFC East
NFC North
NFC South
NFC West
FanDuel Futures Day Latest News
Check out our best NFL division winner picks at FanDuel Research.
Stay tuned to FanDuel and FanDuel Sportsbook on X for the latest on Futures Day -- and to FanDuel Research for the best NFL futures bets.
You can also join Bridget Case on YouTube where she talks about who will win the Super Bowl, NFL teams' win totals, Division winners, and more NFL futures bets. Check it out below!
Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.
Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).
21+ (18+ D.C., KY, WY) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.