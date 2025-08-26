FanDuel Futures Day Flash Deal: 50% Profit Boost on NFL Division Winners

FanDuel Futures Day is happening TODAY, Tuesday, August 26th!

NFL Division Winner Betting Odds

Here are the 2025 NFL division winner betting odds, per the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

AFC East Winner 2025-26 AFC East Winner 2025-26 Buffalo Bills -260 New England Patriots +550 Miami Dolphins +700 New York Jets +1600 View more odds in Sportsbook

AFC North Winner 2025-26 AFC North Winner 2025-26 Baltimore Ravens -155 Cincinnati Bengals +240 Pittsburgh Steelers +550 Cleveland Browns +3300 View more odds in Sportsbook

AFC South Winner 2025-26 AFC South Winner 2025-26 Houston Texans +115 Jacksonville Jaguars +270 Indianapolis Colts +350 Tennessee Titans +700 View more odds in Sportsbook

AFC West Winner 2025-26 AFC West Winner 2025-26 Kansas City Chiefs -110 Denver Broncos +300 Los Angeles Chargers +320 Las Vegas Raiders +1100 View more odds in Sportsbook

NFC East Winner 2025-26 NFC East Winner 2025-26 Philadelphia Eagles -145 Washington Commanders +220 Dallas Cowboys +700 New York Giants +1800 View more odds in Sportsbook

NFC North Winner 2025-26 NFC North Winner 2025-26 Green Bay Packers +165 Detroit Lions +185 Minnesota Vikings +350 Chicago Bears +600 View more odds in Sportsbook

NFC South Winner 2025-26 NFC South Winner 2025-26 Tampa Bay Buccaneers -110 Atlanta Falcons +230 Carolina Panthers +420 New Orleans Saints +1500 View more odds in Sportsbook

NFC West Winner 2025-26 NFC West Winner 2025-26 San Francisco 49ers +145 Los Angeles Rams +200 Arizona Cardinals +410 Seattle Seahawks +550 View more odds in Sportsbook

