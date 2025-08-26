FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

FanDuel Futures Day Flash Deal: 50% Profit Boost on NFL Division Winners

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

FanDuel Futures Day Flash Deal: 50% Profit Boost on NFL Division Winners

FanDuel Futures Day is happening TODAY, Tuesday, August 26th!

Have a hunch about what's going to happen this football season? This is the best time to place your futures wagers! FanDuel Futures Day promises 24 hours of boosts, bonuses, and bragging rights.

From 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (ET), you can use a 50% Profit Boost on any division winner NFL futures market!

NFL Division Winner Betting Odds

Here are the 2025 NFL division winner betting odds, per the NFL odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

AFC East

AFC East Winner 2025-26
Buffalo Bills
New England Patriots
Miami Dolphins
New York Jets

AFC North

AFC North Winner 2025-26
Baltimore Ravens
Cincinnati Bengals
Pittsburgh Steelers
Cleveland Browns

AFC South

AFC South Winner 2025-26
Houston Texans
Jacksonville Jaguars
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans

AFC West

AFC West Winner 2025-26
Kansas City Chiefs
Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers
Las Vegas Raiders

NFC East

NFC East Winner 2025-26
Philadelphia Eagles
Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys
New York Giants

NFC North

NFC North Winner 2025-26
Green Bay Packers
Detroit Lions
Minnesota Vikings
Chicago Bears

NFC South

NFC South Winner 2025-26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers
New Orleans Saints

NFC West

NFC West Winner 2025-26
San Francisco 49ers
Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals
Seattle Seahawks

FanDuel Futures Day Latest News

Check out our best NFL division winner picks at FanDuel Research.

Stay tuned to FanDuel and FanDuel Sportsbook on X for the latest on Futures Day -- and to FanDuel Research for the best NFL futures bets.

You can also join Bridget Case on YouTube where she talks about who will win the Super Bowl, NFL teams' win totals, Division winners, and more NFL futures bets. Check it out below!

Gambling Problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER or visit RG-help.com.

Call 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat (CT). Hope is here. GamblingHelpLineMA.org or call (800) 327-5050 for 24/7 support (MA). Visit www.mdgamblinghelp.org (MD). Call 1-877-8HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369) (NY).

21+ (18+ D.C., KY, WY) and present in select states (for KS, in affiliation with Kansas Star Casino). Opt in req. Bonus issued as non-withdrawable profit boost tokens. Restrictions apply, including any token expiration and max wager amount. See terms at sportsbook.fanduel.com.

