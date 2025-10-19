Falcons at 49ers Single-Game FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Sunday Night Football

Can the Atlanta Falcons make another primetime statement?

Atlanta stunned the football world with an outright win over the Buffalo Bills, and they've got another proud, talented team in front of them on Sunday night. The San Francisco 49ers are 4-2 and looking to rebound from last week's loss in Tampa.

This should be a good one. The 49ers are just 1.5-point favorites, and this game's total (46.5) is right down the middle of the road:

For those unfamiliar with single-game NFL DFS on FanDuel, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5 times his total fantasy points, but beginning in 2025 on FanDuel, their salary also increases 1.5 times.

Here are players worth considering for tonight's game.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Falcons at 49ers NFL DFS Picks

MVP Candidates

Bijan Robinson ($20,100 MVP/$13,400 FLEX)

It's tough to not consider Bijan Robinson at MVP when he's leading all NFL flex players in FanDuel points per game (22.4 FPPG). Robinson is averaging 29.0 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game and averaging 7.7 yards per touch with them. Robinson definitely faces the weaker of these two defenses; injuries have plummeted the Niners to numberFire's 24th-ranked schedule-adjusted defense.

Christian McCaffrey ($19,800 MVP/$13,200 FLEX)

Of course, the choice is harder when Christian McCaffrey is on the other sideline, though. CMC leads the NFL in adjusted opportunities (38.0) because of his insane 25.9% target share while also getting 80.6% of the team's red zone rushes. I'd argue his role is better, but McCaffrey's efficiency hasn't been. At -0.94 rushing yards over expectation per carry (RYOE/c), he's actually been poor as a rusher, but Atlanta's excellent scoring defense has actually struggled against the run (4.8 YPC allowed).

Drake London ($18,000 MVP/$12,000 FLEX)

The Michael Penix Jr.-to-Drake London connection has been as advertised the last three weeks with the latter posting an absurd 34.7% target share. He's scored twice on 125.7 air yards per game, resulting in 18.6 FPPG. Normally, I'd say London has the ceiling to outscore Robinson and McCaffrey, but Darnell Mooney's return does give Penix a couple of other options, including Kyle Pitts, in the Atlanta passing game. I'll use one of the backs at the multiplier in single-entry formats.

Flex Targets

Kendrick Bourne ($8,800)

San Francisco is getting back George Kittle (hamstring), but with Ricky Pearsall (knee) still out, is Kendrick Bourne really going anywhere? Probably not. Bourne's chemistry with Mac Jones has been evident with 20 total targets in the last two weeks, and he ran 84.8% of the team's routes last week before Marquez Valdes-Scantling hit injured reserve as he did this week. This is a ridiculously low salary for a wideout averaging 3.64 yards per route run (YPRR) in a full-time role.

Eddy Pineiro ($7,000)

The Niners' kicking divorce seems to have worked well for both parties. Jake Moody hit a game-winner last week, and Eddy Pineiro has been cash for San Fran. He's nailed 22 of 23 total kicks -- only excluding an extra point in his team debut -- for 12.8 FPPG with the team. Frankly, the lack of firepower on this offense beyond CMC plus Atlanta's fifth-ranked pressure rate (39.9%) could lead to more sacks and red zone opportunities for the kicker.

Jauan Jennings ($6,000)

It's fair to question Jauan Jennings' health. He says he's battling five broken ribs along with an ankle and shoulder injury. This is still a pretty low salary for a wideout that posted 11.5 FPPG a year ago and ran 76.1% of the team's routes last week. For what it's worth, Jennings is the top wideout (on a per-dollar basis) in our Falcons-49ers single-game DFS projections.

Tyler Allgeier ($5,000)

Even with Bijan going bananas, the Falcons are prioritizing keeping Tyler Allgeier involved. He's recorded double-digit carries in four of Atlanta's five games in varying game scripts. He's also gotten 50.0% of the Falcons' red zone carries compared to only 42.3% for Robinson. Not only is there upside for a rushing score at $5,000 in any event, but he'd also almost certainly be in Sunday's perfect lineup should Bijan get nicked up at any point during the contest.

