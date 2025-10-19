3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Falcons at 49ers

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the Atlanta Falcons take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Best Player Prop Picks for Falcons at 49ers on Sunday Night Football

The Falcons will visit the 49ers for a Sunday Night Football showdown that's showing a close spread (1.5) and healthy total (46.5). Mac Jones is expected to start his fifth game of the year with Brock Purdy (toe) still ailing, but the Niners are set to get George Kittle back from the injured reserve.

As props go, let's begin by looking for Christian McCaffrey to clear his receiving line.

McCaffrey's firmly back to having one of the best roles in the NFL. He's logged a 74.6% route participation rate en route to a team-leading 25.9% target share.

Here's a look at CMC's receiving yards output through six games: 73, 52, 88, 92, 82, and 57 yards.

Not only has he logged 52-plus receiving yards in each game, but he's also averaging a hefty 74.0 receiving yards. Kittle may be back, but it's been revealed that he suffered a fully torn hamstring in Week 1. Kittle and Jauan Jennings (ankle, rib, shoulder) likely won't be at top form while Ricky Pearsall remains out. Thus, there's no reason to suspect anything other than high-usage for CMC in the passing game, particularly with Jones still under center.

It's amazing to look at this line and have any interest in the over, but that's what happens when Bijan Robinson is the man behind the line.

Robinson erupted for 238 total yards in a Week 6 upset win over the Buffalo Bills. It was his most triumphant professional game to date. At the same time, it's nothing new.

Here's a look at Bijan's total yardage output through five games: 124, 168, 111, 181, and 238 yards.

Bijan is a total monster and has the workload to back it up, including a 19.3% target share, 74.5% snap rate, and 16.6 carries per game. He's averaged 149.5 yards across eight total games with Michael Penix Jr. under center.

This matchup against the Niners isn't all that scary. San Fran checks in with a 24th-ranked schedule-adjusted defense and have coughed up the 13th-most carries and 10th-most targets to opposing running backs. On top of Nick Bosa being out for the season, the Niners lost Fred Warner to a season-ending ankle injury last Sunday. This is yet another spot where Bijan is primed to feast.

If we are to buy into Atlanta's offensive expectations (23.5 implied team total) and maybe even up them based on last Monday's showing and SF's injuries, then Kyle Pitts any time touchdown at +280 stands out.

Pitts has caught 23 of his 28 targets for 223 yards and a touchdown through five games. He sports the team's second-highest route rate (87.6%) behind only Drake London and has earned 16.7% of the red zone targets.

San Fran is allowing tight ends to be targeted at the fourth-highest rate on a per-route basis, which is nice to see considering Pitts runs a ton of routes and has been on the field for 73.3% of Atlanta's red zone snaps. Plus, the Niners have given up the fourth-most (tied) end zone targets to the tight end position this season.

CMC (-185) and Bijan (-170) are worthy candidates to target in the touchdown market, but Pitts is my favorite longshot to score tonight.

