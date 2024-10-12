menu item
NHL

Ducks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Anaheim Ducks taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ducks vs Sharks Game Info

  • Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-1)
  • Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Sharks Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Ducks (-125)Sharks (+104)-Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Sharks win (56%)

Ducks vs Sharks Puck Line

  • The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Ducks. The Sharks are -245 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +198.

Ducks vs Sharks Over/Under

  • The over/under for the Ducks vs Sharks October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Ducks vs Sharks Moneyline

  • Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Ducks, San Jose is the underdog at +104, and Anaheim is -125 playing on the road.

