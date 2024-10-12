Ducks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12

The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Anaheim Ducks taking on the San Jose Sharks.

Ducks vs Sharks Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-1)

Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024

Saturday, October 12, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California

SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-125) Sharks (+104) - Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Sharks win (56%)

Ducks vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Ducks. The Sharks are -245 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +198.

Ducks vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for the Ducks vs Sharks October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.

Ducks vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Ducks, San Jose is the underdog at +104, and Anaheim is -125 playing on the road.

