Ducks vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Puck Line & Over/Under for October 12
The NHL schedule on Saturday includes the Anaheim Ducks taking on the San Jose Sharks.
Ducks vs Sharks Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (0-0-0) vs. San Jose Sharks (0-0-1)
- Date: Saturday, October 12, 2024
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: SAP Center at San Jose -- San Jose, California
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Sharks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-125)
|Sharks (+104)
|-
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Sharks win (56%)
Ducks vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Ducks. The Sharks are -245 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +198.
Ducks vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for the Ducks vs Sharks October 12 NHL matchup has not yet been set.
Ducks vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Ducks, San Jose is the underdog at +104, and Anaheim is -125 playing on the road.