Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 14

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

The MLB schedule on Wednesday includes the Los Angeles Dodgers taking on the Athletics.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs Athletics Game Info

Los Angeles Dodgers (27-15) vs. Athletics (22-20)

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Wednesday, May 14, 2025 Time: 10:10 p.m. ET

10:10 p.m. ET Venue: Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium -- Los Angeles, California Coverage: MLB Network, SportsNet LA, and NBCS-CA

Dodgers vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: LAD: (-290) | OAK: (+235)

LAD: (-290) | OAK: (+235) Spread: LAD: -1.5 (-137) | OAK: +1.5 (+114)

LAD: -1.5 (-137) | OAK: +1.5 (+114) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Dodgers vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yoshinobu Yamamoto (Dodgers) - 4-3, 1.80 ERA vs Gunnar Hoglund (Athletics) - 1-0, 2.38 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Yoshinobu Yamamoto (4-3) to the mound, while Gunnar Hoglund (1-0) will answer the bell for the Athletics. Yamamoto and his team are 4-4-0 ATS this season when he starts. Yamamoto's team is 5-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Hoglund has started two games with set spreads, and the Athletics covered in both chances. The Athletics were named the moneyline underdog for one Hoglund start this season -- they lost.

Dodgers vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Dodgers win (67.7%)

Dodgers vs Athletics Moneyline

The Dodgers vs Athletics moneyline has the Dodgers as a -290 favorite, while the Athletics are a +235 underdog on the road.

Dodgers vs Athletics Spread

The Dodgers are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Dodgers are -137 to cover, while the Athletics are +114 to cover.

Dodgers vs Athletics Over/Under

The over/under for the Dodgers versus Athletics game on May 14 has been set at 8.5, with -120 odds on the over and -102 odds on the under.

Bet on Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Athletics on FanDuel today!

Dodgers vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Dodgers have been victorious in 24, or 66.7%, of the 36 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

The Dodgers have yet to lose in six games when named as at least a -290 moneyline favorite.

The Dodgers and their opponents have hit the over in 22 of their 41 games with a total this season.

The Dodgers have an against the spread mark of 20-21-0 in 41 games with a line this season.

The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline 26 total times this season. They've gone 11-15 in those games.

The Athletics have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +235 or longer.

The Athletics have played in 42 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 22 times (22-17-3).

The Athletics are 22-20-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has an OPS of 1.035, fueled by an OBP of .406 and a team-best slugging percentage of .629 this season. He has a .302 batting average.

He ranks 16th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and third in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Freddie Freeman leads the Dodgers in OBP (.431) and total hits (41) this season. He's batting .366 while slugging .714.

Among qualified hitters, he is second in batting average, second in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Mookie Betts is batting .267 with a .427 slugging percentage and 25 RBI this year.

Andy Pages has six home runs, 20 RBI and a batting average of .278 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Jacob Wilson has accumulated 58 hits with a .389 on-base percentage and a .513 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Athletics. He's batting .363.

Including all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks third in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 19th in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom is batting .280 with seven doubles, nine home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .339.

His batting average is 44th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 69th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Brent Rooker is batting .257 with seven doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 13 walks.

Shea Langeliers has five doubles, eight home runs and 13 walks while hitting .255.

Dodgers vs Athletics Head to Head

5/13/2025: 11-1 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

11-1 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 8/4/2024: 3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

3-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 8/3/2024: 10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

10-0 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 8/2/2024: 6-5 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 OAK (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 8/3/2023: 8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

8-2 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/2/2023: 10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

10-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 8/1/2023: 7-3 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -330, Underdog Moneyline: +265)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!