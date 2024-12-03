Derek Carr Fantasy Week 14: Projections, Points and Stats vs. Giants

New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr will be up against the sixth-ranked pass defense of the New York Giants (194.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 14, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Carr vs. Giants Game Info

Matchup: New Orleans Saints at New York Giants

New Orleans Saints at New York Giants Game Day: December 8, 2024

December 8, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Projected Fantasy Points: 15.0

15.0 Projected Passing Yards: 230.35

230.35 Projected Passing TDs: 1.44

1.44 Projected Rushing Yards: 10.02

10.02 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.09

Projections provided by numberFire

Carr Fantasy Performance

At the QB position, Carr is currently the 23rd-ranked fantasy player (43rd overall), tallying 139.0 total fantasy points (15.4 per game).

Over his last three games, Carr has tallied 53.8 fantasy points (17.9 per game), as he's piled up 701 yards on 61-of-89 passing with five touchdowns and zero picks. As a runner, he's tacked on 37 rushing yards on seven carries.

Carr has generated 79.8 fantasy points (16.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's piled up 1,102 yards on 97-of-148 passing, with eight touchdowns and one pick. As a runner, he's tacked on 37 rushing yards on seven carries.

The high point of Carr's fantasy season so far was Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, when he completed 68.8% of his passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns with one interception on his way to 21.8 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Derek Carr disappointed his fantasy managers against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3, when he managed only 8.0 fantasy points -- 14-of-25 (56%), 142 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT. It was his worst fantasy effort of the year.

Giants Defensive Performance

New York has not allowed a player to register over 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this season.

A total of Nine players have thrown for at least one TD versus the Giants this year.

New York has allowed four players to pass for two or more TDs in a game this season.

No opposing quarterback has passed for three or more touchdowns in a game versus the Giants this year.

New York's defense has not allowed a player to rack up more than 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Giants have allowed a touchdown reception by 11 players this year.

A total of two players have hauled in more than one touchdown pass against New York this season.

The Giants have allowed five players to put up over 100 yards rushing in a game this year.

New York has allowed 12 players to score at least one rushing touchdown versus them this season.

The Giants have allowed one player to score more than one rushing TD in a game this year.

