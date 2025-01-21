Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Search: Brian Schottenheimer the Favorite

Last week, Mike McCarthy and the Dallas Cowboys parted ways, leaving America's Team looking for a new head coach.

Some NFL head coaching vacancies still remain across the NFL, but who are the most likely options for Dallas?

Let's take a look at those names -- according to the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook Canada.

Cowboys Head Coach Betting Odds

Here's a snapshot of the current odds to be the team's next head coach.

Dallas Cowboys Next Head Coach FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Brian Schottenheimer -160 Kellen Moore +195 Robert Saleh +470 Kliff Kingsbury +500 Deion Sanders +650 Aaron Glenn +900 Joe Brady +1400 View Full Table ChevronDown

The Favorites

Brian Schottenheimer (-160)

Schottenheimer has served as the Cowboys' offensive coordinator since the 2023 season, and he was a coaching analyst in 2022 with Dallas.

This would be his first stint as a head coach.

Kellen Moore (+195)

Kellen Moore not only played for the Cowboys from 2015 to 2017 but also has spent time as a coach with the organization. He was the quarterback coach for Dallas in 2018 before a move to the offensive coordinator role from 2019 to 2022.

Since then, he was the OC for the Los Angeles Chargers (2023) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2024-present).

Robert Saleh (+470)

Robert Saleh served as the head coach for the New York Jets from 2021 to 2024. In that four-year stint, Saleh's Jets were 20-36, and he was fired after a 2-3 start to the 2024 season.

Saleh then joined the Green Bay Packers as an offensive consultant.

Kliff Kingsbury (+500)

Kliff Kingsbury is the current OC for the Washington Commanders.

He also served a four-year stretch as the head coach of the Arizona Cardinals (2019-2022).

With Arizona, Kingsbury went 28-37-1 and finished the 2022 season with a 4-13 record.

