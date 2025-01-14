NFL Head Coaching Vacancies: Updated Openings and Predictions for 2025

The NFL Playoffs may just be rolling along, but the 2025 offseason is in full swing for the 18 teams who didn't make the postseason.

The coaching carousel spins particularly fast this time of year. The New England Patriots became the first domino to fall when they agreed to terms with Mike Vrabel to become their next head coach.

But shortly after, the Dallas Cowboys emerged as a new contender in the 2025 head coaching search. Dallas and Mike McCarthy mutually agreed to part ways, opening up one of the league's most coveted positions while throwing a Super Bowl-winning coach into the coaching pool.

Heading into the Divisional Round, six different teams now have a head coaching vacancy.

Let's break down those coach-less franchises and run through some potential hires for each team.

NFL Head Coaching Vacancies

Chicago Bears

2024 Record: 5-12

The Chicago Bears parted ways with head coach Matt Eberflus after starting the season 4-8. Chicago held a 4-2 record following their bye but proceeded to lose 10 of their final 11 games. Thomas Brown -- who began the season as the passing-game coordinator -- served as interim HC over the final five games.

Brown will be in consideration for the full-time gig, but he's among a laundry list of candidates Chicago has completed or scheduled interviews with, including:

Chicago has requested interviews with several other coordinators: Arthur Smith (Steelers OC), Brian Flores (Vikings DC), Joe Brady (Bills OC), and Kliff Kingsbury (Commanders OC), among others.

Notably, the Bears' initial request to interview current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was denied. McCarthy is now expected to be a top candidate for the Bears following his departure from Dallas. He will interview with Chicago on January 15th.

2025 Bears Head Coach Prediction: Pete Carroll

Dallas Cowboys

2024 Record: 7-10

When Dallas' 2024 season initially ended without a postseason appearance for the first time since 2020, the Cowboys appeared set on bringing back head coach Mike McCarthy. They declined Chicago's request to interview McCarthy early in the process, after all.

But the Cowboys and McCarthy could not come to terms on a new contract, so the two sides agreed to mutually part ways.

Dallas doesn't appear to have a set list of candidates just yet, but there is widespread speculation current Colorado head coach Deion Sanders will be seriously considered.

Both Lions coordinators figure to be under consideration as well. Former Cowboys (and current Eagles) offensive coordinator Kellen Moore would also make a lot of sense here. But again, it's early.

2025 Cowboys Head Coach Prediction: Kellen Moore

Jacksonville Jaguars

2024 Record: 4-13

The Jacksonville Jaguars let go of head coach Doug Pederson shortly after the regular season, concluding his three-year stint with the team. Jacksonville failed to bounce back from 2023's midseason collapse -- one which saw them lose five of their last six games following an 8-3 start. They began 2024 with four consecutive losses and failed to beat a team with a winning record.

The Jaguars have already scheduled interviews with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Robert Saleh (former Jets HC).

They've reportedly requested interviews with several other coordinators, including Brian Flores, Joe Brady, Kellen Moore (Eagles OC), Liam Coen (Buccaneers OC), and Todd Monken (Ravens OC).

2025 Jaguars Head Coach Prediction: Ben Johnson

Las Vegas Raiders

2024 Record: 4-13

After earning the Las Vegas Raiders full-time head coaching gig following a successful interim stint in 2023, Antonio Pierce was let go from the team earlier this week. Pierce went 5-4 as the acting head coach in 2023 but managed just 4 wins this past season.

Vegas is the most recent team to fire their head coach. They've scheduled interviews with Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, and Robert Saleh thus far. They've requested to interview Steve Spagnuolo (Chiefs DC) and Todd Monken, as well.

However, the Raiders have also been linked to Bill Belichick (North Carolina HC), Deion Sanders (Colorado HC), and Jon Gruden (former Raiders HC).

2025 Raiders Head Coach Prediction: Jon Gruden

New Orleans Saints

2024 Record: 5-12

Though the New Orleans Saints started the season 2-0 with a +62 point differential, they proceeded to lose seven straight games, culminating in head coach Dennis Allen being let go. Assistant head coach and special teams coordinator Darren Rizzi compiled a 3-5 record as interim head coach over the second half of the season.

Rizzi showed enough to earn an interview for the full-time position, but the Saints have also completed or scheduled interviews with Aaron Glenn, Anthony Weaver (Dolphins DC), and Mike Kafka.

New Orleans has further requested interviews with Joe Brady, Kellen Moore, Kliff Kingsbury, and Mike Vrabel.

2025 Saints Head Coach Prediction: Aaron Glenn

New York Jets

2024 Record: 5-12

The New York Jets became the first team to part ways with their head coach when they let go of Robert Saleh following a London loss to the Vikings that dropped them to 2-3. Defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich served as interim coach the rest of the way, guiding them to a 3-9 finish.

New York has been linked to numerous former coaches and assistants across the league. In addition to Ulbrich, the Jets have completed or scheduled interviews with Aaron Glenn, Matt Nagy (Chiefs OC), Mike Vrabel, Rex Ryan (former Jets HC), and Ron Rivera (former Commanders HC).

They've requested interviews with several other candidates including Arthur Smith, Bobby Slowik (Texans OC), Brian Flores, Darren Rizzi, Joe Brady, and Josh McCown (Vikings QB Coach).

2025 Jets Head Coach Prediction: Brian Flores

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets with your first $5+ bet -- regardless of if you win or lose! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.