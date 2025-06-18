Cubs vs Brewers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 18

Odds updated as of 6:12 a.m.

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Chicago Cubs take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cubs vs Brewers Game Info

Chicago Cubs (45-28) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (39-35)

Date: Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Wednesday, June 18, 2025 Time: 8:05 p.m. ET

8:05 p.m. ET Venue: Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois

Wrigley Field -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: MARQ and FDSWI

Cubs vs Brewers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: CHC: (-152) | MIL: (+128)

CHC: (-152) | MIL: (+128) Spread: CHC: - | MIL: -

CHC: - | MIL: - Total: -

Cubs vs Brewers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 7-3, 3.48 ERA vs Jacob Misiorowski (Brewers) - 1-0, 0.00 ERA

The probable starters are Jameson Taillon (7-3) for the Cubs and Jacob Misiorowski (1-0) for the Brewers. When Taillon starts, his team is 7-6-0 against the spread this season. Taillon's team is 7-2 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. Misiorowski has started only one game with a set spread, which the Brewers covered. The Brewers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Misiorowski start this season -- they won.

Cubs vs Brewers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cubs win (60.1%)

Cubs vs Brewers Moneyline

Chicago is the favorite, -152 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is a +128 underdog on the road.

Cubs vs Brewers Betting Trends

The Cubs have been victorious in 34, or 73.9%, of the 46 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Chicago has a record of 18-6 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -152 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Cubs have gone over the total set by bookmakers in 36 of 71 chances this season.

In 71 games with a line this season, the Cubs have a mark of 37-34-0 against the spread.

The Brewers have been the moneyline underdog 36 total times this season. They've finished 13-23 in those games.

Milwaukee has a 3-7 record (winning just 30% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +128 or longer.

The Brewers have combined with opponents to go over the total 28 times this season for a 28-44-1 record against the over/under.

The Brewers have a 36-37-0 record ATS this season (covering 49.3% of the time).

Cubs Player Leaders

Kyle Tucker leads Chicago with an OBP of .394 this season while batting .284 with 48 walks and 50 runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .515.

Among the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 30th, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is 15th in slugging.

Pete Crow-Armstrong leads Chicago in total hits (76) this season while batting .270 with 38 extra-base hits. He's slugging .550 with an on-base percentage of .307.

He is 53rd in batting average, 116th in on-base percentage and seventh in slugging in the major leagues.

Seiya Suzuki is batting .261 with a .536 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Nico Hoerner has an OPS of .691, fueled by an OBP of .331 and a team-best slugging percentage of .360 this season.

Hoerner has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a double.

Brewers Player Leaders

Jackson Chourio has accumulated a slugging percentage of .452 and has 81 hits, both team-best numbers for the Brewers. He's batting .258 and with an on-base percentage of .282.

He is 74th in batting average, 141st in on-base percentage and 53rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in MLB.

Chourio takes an eight-game hitting streak into this game. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .244 with a double, two triples, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Sal Frelick has eight doubles, three triples, four home runs and 21 walks while hitting .289. He's slugging .391 with an on-base percentage of .350.

He ranks 25th in batting average, 49th in on-base percentage and 114th in slugging percentage in the big leagues.

Brice Turang has an on-base percentage of .354, a team-best for the Brewers.

Christian Yelich is batting .239 with seven doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks.

Cubs vs Brewers Head to Head

6/17/2025: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 5/4/2025: 4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

4-0 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/3/2025: 6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

6-2 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/2/2025: 10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

10-0 CHC (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/24/2024: 3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

3-2 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 7/23/2024: 1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

1-0 MIL (Favorite: Cubs, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/22/2024: 3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

3-1 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 6/30/2024: 7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

7-1 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/29/2024: 5-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 CHC (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 6/28/2024: 4-2 MIL (Favorite: Brewers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

