Courtland Sutton Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Texans

Courtland Sutton and the Denver Broncos will face the Houston Texans and their fourth-ranked pass defense (178.4 yards conceded per game) in Week 9, on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

Is Sutton a daily fantasy option for you this week, as he plays the Texans? More stats and info can be found below, so take a look.

Courtland Sutton Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Denver Broncos at Houston Texans

Denver Broncos at Houston Texans Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 8.2

8.2 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.6

10.6 Projected Receiving Yards: 64.95

64.95 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Sutton Fantasy Performance

Sutton has compiled 73.6 fantasy points in 2025 (9.2 per game), which ranks him 12th at the WR position. Overall, he's the No. 65 player in fantasy football.

In his last three games, Sutton has totaled 171 receiving yards and zero touchdowns on 11 catches (19 targets). In terms of fantasy points, he has 19.1 (6.4 per game) during that period.

Sutton has hauled in 24 balls (on 35 targets) for 351 yards and one touchdown in his last five games, good for 43.1 fantasy points (8.6 per game) during that stretch.

The high point of Sutton's fantasy campaign was a Week 3 outburst versus the Los Angeles Chargers, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 17.8 total fantasy points).

From a fantasy standpoint, Courtland Sutton's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 2 was his worst of the year, as he put up just 0.6 fantasy points. He had one reception for six yards on the day.

Texans Defensive Performance

Houston has not let a player record more than 300 yards passing versus them in a matchup yet this year.

The Texans have allowed four players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Houston has allowed two players to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Texans have not given up more than two passing TDs to an opposing quarterback this year.

Houston has allowed two players to rack up over 100 yards receiving in a game this season.

The Texans have given up a touchdown reception by six players this year.

No player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Houston this season.

No player has put up over 100 yards on the ground in a game versus the Texans this season.

A total of six players have rushed for at least one touchdown against Houston this season.

The Texans have allowed only one player to score more than one rushing touchdown in a game this year.

