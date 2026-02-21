FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NCAAB

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 21

Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 21

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Saturday, there are 17 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 3 Duke and No. 1 Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

If you're looking for additional betting intel for today in college basketball, we've got you covered with odds for each of the big matchups.

Ole Miss vs. Florida

Bet on Ole Miss vs. Florida with FanDuel Sportsbook.

St. John's vs. Creighton

Bet on St. John's vs. Creighton with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati

Bet on Kansas vs. Cincinnati with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina

Bet on Syracuse vs. North Carolina with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nebraska vs. Penn State

Bet on Nebraska vs. Penn State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

Bet on Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Virginia vs. Miami (FL)

Bet on Virginia vs. Miami (FL) with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

Bet on Louisville vs. Georgia Tech with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

Bet on Texas Tech vs. Kansas State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston vs. Arizona

Bet on Houston vs. Arizona with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arkansas vs. Missouri

Bet on Arkansas vs. Missouri with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Villanova vs. UConn

Bet on Villanova vs. UConn with FanDuel Sportsbook.

LSU vs. Alabama

  • Matchup: No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers
  • Projected Winner: Alabama (56.14% win probability)
  • Spread: Alabama (-5.5)
  • Time: 6 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 21
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on LSU vs. Alabama with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Duke vs. Michigan

  • Matchup: No. 1 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 3 Duke Blue Devils
  • Projected Winner: Michigan (54.71% win probability)
  • Spread: Michigan (-2.5)
  • Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Duke vs. Michigan with FanDuel Sportsbook.

UCLA vs. Illinois

  • Matchup: No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini at UCLA Bruins
  • Projected Winner: Illinois (57.54% win probability)
  • Spread: Illinois (-6.5)
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 22
  • TV Channel: FOX

Bet on UCLA vs. Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.

BYU vs. Iowa State

  • Matchup: No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 23 BYU Cougars
  • Projected Winner: BYU (54.86% win probability)
  • Spread: Iowa State (-3.5)
  • Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
  • Date: February 22
  • TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on BYU vs. Iowa State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

