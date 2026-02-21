Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 21

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Saturday, there are 17 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 3 Duke and No. 1 Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.

If you're looking for additional betting intel for today in college basketball, we've got you covered with odds for each of the big matchups.

Ole Miss vs. Florida

Matchup: No. 12 Florida Gators at Ole Miss Rebels

No. 12 Florida Gators at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Winner: Florida (80.74% win probability)

Florida (80.74% win probability) Spread: Florida (-13.5)

Florida (-13.5) Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Ole Miss vs. Florida with FanDuel Sportsbook.

St. John's vs. Creighton

Matchup: Creighton Bluejays at No. 17 St. John's Red Storm

Creighton Bluejays at No. 17 St. John's Red Storm Projected Winner: St. John's (90.65% win probability)

St. John's (90.65% win probability) Spread: St. John's (-12.5)

St. John's (-12.5) Time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on St. John's vs. Creighton with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks

Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks Projected Winner: Kansas (82.49% win probability)

Kansas (82.49% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-10.5)

Kansas (-10.5) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Kansas vs. Cincinnati with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Syracuse vs. North Carolina

Matchup: No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels at Syracuse Orange

No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels at Syracuse Orange Projected Winner: North Carolina (66.20% win probability)

North Carolina (66.20% win probability) Spread: North Carolina (-1.5)

North Carolina (-1.5) Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Syracuse vs. North Carolina with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Nebraska vs. Penn State

Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers

Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers Projected Winner: Nebraska (95.10% win probability)

Nebraska (95.10% win probability) Spread: Nebraska (-18.5)

Nebraska (-18.5) Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: BTN

Bet on Nebraska vs. Penn State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores

Tennessee Volunteers at No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Winner: Vanderbilt (70.17% win probability)

Vanderbilt (70.17% win probability) Spread: Vanderbilt (-3.5)

Vanderbilt (-3.5) Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Virginia vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers

Miami Hurricanes at No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers Projected Winner: Virginia (78.13% win probability)

Virginia (78.13% win probability) Spread: Virginia (-8.5)

Virginia (-8.5) Time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: ESPN2

Bet on Virginia vs. Miami (FL) with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 21 Louisville Cardinals

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 21 Louisville Cardinals Projected Winner: Louisville (98.31% win probability)

Louisville (98.31% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-22.5)

Louisville (-22.5) Time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: The CW Network

Bet on Louisville vs. Georgia Tech with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State

Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders

Kansas State Wildcats at No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders Projected Winner: Texas Tech (91.68% win probability)

Texas Tech (91.68% win probability) Spread: Texas Tech (-14.5)

Texas Tech (-14.5) Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Texas Tech vs. Kansas State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Houston vs. Arizona

Matchup: No. 4 Arizona Wildcats at No. 2 Houston Cougars

No. 4 Arizona Wildcats at No. 2 Houston Cougars Projected Winner: Houston (65.16% win probability)

Houston (65.16% win probability) Spread: Houston (-4.5)

Houston (-4.5) Time: 3 p.m. ET

3 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Houston vs. Arizona with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arkansas vs. Missouri

Matchup: Missouri Tigers at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks

Missouri Tigers at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Winner: Arkansas (82.67% win probability)

Arkansas (82.67% win probability) Spread: Arkansas (-10.5)

Arkansas (-10.5) Time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Arkansas vs. Missouri with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Villanova vs. UConn

Matchup: No. 5 UConn Huskies at Villanova Wildcats

No. 5 UConn Huskies at Villanova Wildcats Projected Winner: Villanova (54.91% win probability)

Villanova (54.91% win probability) Spread: UConn (-1.5)

UConn (-1.5) Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: TNT

Bet on Villanova vs. UConn with FanDuel Sportsbook.

LSU vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers

No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers Projected Winner: Alabama (56.14% win probability)

Alabama (56.14% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-5.5)

Alabama (-5.5) Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on LSU vs. Alabama with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Duke vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 1 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 3 Duke Blue Devils

No. 1 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 3 Duke Blue Devils Projected Winner: Michigan (54.71% win probability)

Michigan (54.71% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-2.5)

Michigan (-2.5) Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

6:30 p.m. ET Date: February 21

February 21 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Duke vs. Michigan with FanDuel Sportsbook.

UCLA vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini at UCLA Bruins

No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini at UCLA Bruins Projected Winner: Illinois (57.54% win probability)

Illinois (57.54% win probability) Spread: Illinois (-6.5)

Illinois (-6.5) Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Date: February 22

February 22 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on UCLA vs. Illinois with FanDuel Sportsbook.

BYU vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 23 BYU Cougars

No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 23 BYU Cougars Projected Winner: BYU (54.86% win probability)

BYU (54.86% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-3.5)

Iowa State (-3.5) Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

10:30 p.m. ET Date: February 22

February 22 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on BYU vs. Iowa State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

For more college basketball betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's college basketball home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!