Top 25 College Basketball Picks & Predictions Today - February 21

Looking at the men's college basketball slate on Saturday, there are 17 games involving Top 25 teams in the AP Poll, with the matchup between No. 3 Duke and No. 1 Michigan at 6:30 p.m. ET being one of the day's highlights. How does our projection system expect these games to turn out? Find out below.
If you're looking for additional betting intel for today in college basketball, we've got you covered with odds for each of the big matchups.
Ole Miss vs. Florida
- Matchup: No. 12 Florida Gators at Ole Miss Rebels
- Projected Winner: Florida (80.74% win probability)
- Spread: Florida (-13.5)
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
St. John's vs. Creighton
- Matchup: Creighton Bluejays at No. 17 St. John's Red Storm
- Projected Winner: St. John's (90.65% win probability)
- Spread: St. John's (-12.5)
- Time: 12 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: FOX
Kansas vs. Cincinnati
- Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats at No. 8 Kansas Jayhawks
- Projected Winner: Kansas (82.49% win probability)
- Spread: Kansas (-10.5)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: CBS
Syracuse vs. North Carolina
- Matchup: No. 16 North Carolina Tar Heels at Syracuse Orange
- Projected Winner: North Carolina (66.20% win probability)
- Spread: North Carolina (-1.5)
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: ABC
Nebraska vs. Penn State
- Matchup: Penn State Nittany Lions at No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers
- Projected Winner: Nebraska (95.10% win probability)
- Spread: Nebraska (-18.5)
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: BTN
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee
- Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers at No. 19 Vanderbilt Commodores
- Projected Winner: Vanderbilt (70.17% win probability)
- Spread: Vanderbilt (-3.5)
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
Virginia vs. Miami (FL)
- Matchup: Miami Hurricanes at No. 14 Virginia Cavaliers
- Projected Winner: Virginia (78.13% win probability)
- Spread: Virginia (-8.5)
- Time: 2 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: ESPN2
Louisville vs. Georgia Tech
- Matchup: Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at No. 21 Louisville Cardinals
- Projected Winner: Louisville (98.31% win probability)
- Spread: Louisville (-22.5)
- Time: 2:15 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: The CW Network
Texas Tech vs. Kansas State
- Matchup: Kansas State Wildcats at No. 13 Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Projected Winner: Texas Tech (91.68% win probability)
- Spread: Texas Tech (-14.5)
- Time: 2:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: FOX
Houston vs. Arizona
- Matchup: No. 4 Arizona Wildcats at No. 2 Houston Cougars
- Projected Winner: Houston (65.16% win probability)
- Spread: Houston (-4.5)
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: ABC
Arkansas vs. Missouri
- Matchup: Missouri Tigers at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Winner: Arkansas (82.67% win probability)
- Spread: Arkansas (-10.5)
- Time: 4 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
Villanova vs. UConn
- Matchup: No. 5 UConn Huskies at Villanova Wildcats
- Projected Winner: Villanova (54.91% win probability)
- Spread: UConn (-1.5)
- Time: 5:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: TNT
LSU vs. Alabama
- Matchup: No. 25 Alabama Crimson Tide at LSU Tigers
- Projected Winner: Alabama (56.14% win probability)
- Spread: Alabama (-5.5)
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: SEC Network
Duke vs. Michigan
- Matchup: No. 1 Michigan Wolverines vs. No. 3 Duke Blue Devils
- Projected Winner: Michigan (54.71% win probability)
- Spread: Michigan (-2.5)
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 21
- TV Channel: ESPN
UCLA vs. Illinois
- Matchup: No. 10 Illinois Fighting Illini at UCLA Bruins
- Projected Winner: Illinois (57.54% win probability)
- Spread: Illinois (-6.5)
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- TV Channel: FOX
BYU vs. Iowa State
- Matchup: No. 6 Iowa State Cyclones at No. 23 BYU Cougars
- Projected Winner: BYU (54.86% win probability)
- Spread: Iowa State (-3.5)
- Time: 10:30 p.m. ET
- Date: February 22
- TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
