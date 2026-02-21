Louisville vs Georgia Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

The Louisville Cardinals (19-7, 8-5 ACC) will host the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-16, 2-12 ACC) after winning four home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Game time: 2:15 p.m. ET

2:15 p.m. ET TV channel: The CW Network

The CW Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Arena: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Louisville win (98.3%)

Before you decide to wager on Louisville-Georgia Tech matchup (in which Louisville is a 22.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 164.5 points), here are some betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Louisville has covered 14 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

Georgia Tech is 11-16-0 ATS this year.

When the spread is set as 22.5 or more this season, Louisville (4-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (66.7%) than Georgia Tech (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

At home, the Cardinals own a better record against the spread (9-6-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (2-6-0).

Against the spread, the Yellow Jackets have had better results on the road (6-2-0) than at home (5-12-0).

Louisville is 5-8-0 against the spread in conference play this season.

Georgia Tech has beaten the spread six times in 14 ACC games.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Louisville has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 17 games this year and has walked away with the win 13 times (76.5%) in those games.

The Cardinals have yet to play a game this season with better moneyline odds than -7692.

Georgia Tech has been the moneyline underdog 16 total times this season. Georgia Tech has finished 1-15 in those games.

The Yellow Jackets have played as a moneyline underdog of +2200 or longer in just one game this season, which they lost.

Louisville has an implied victory probability of 98.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Louisville vs. Georgia Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Louisville was 65th in the nation in points scored (78.5 per game) and 89th in points conceded (69.5) last year.

Louisville grabbed 34.6 rebounds per game and conceded 30.2 boards last year, ranking 47th and 114th, respectively, in the country.

Louisville was 148th in college basketball in assists (13.9 per game) last year.

Last season, Louisville was 150th in the country in turnovers committed (10.9 per game) and 93rd in turnovers forced (12.2).

Offensively, Georgia Tech put up 73.1 points per game (199th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 72.7 points per contest at the other end (204th-ranked).

With 33.6 boards per game, Georgia Tech was 75th in the nation. It gave up 32.6 rebounds per contest, which ranked 274th in college basketball.

Last year Georgia Tech ranked 91st in college basketball in assists, dishing out 14.8 per game.

Georgia Tech committed 11.4 turnovers per game (215th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 10.7 turnovers per contest (234th-ranked).

