UConn vs Villanova College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

The Villanova Wildcats (21-5, 12-3 Big East) will look to extend a six-game win streak when they host the UConn Huskies (24-3, 14-2 Big East) on February 21, 2026 at Xfinity Mobile Arena.

UConn vs. Villanova Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Game time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET TV channel: TNT

TNT Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Arena: Xfinity Mobile Arena

UConn vs. Villanova Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Villanova win (54.9%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for UConn (-1.5) versus Villanova on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 140.5 points for this game.

UConn vs. Villanova: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UConn has put together an 8-19-0 record against the spread this season.

Villanova has compiled a 17-9-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 1.5 or more this season, UConn (8-19) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (29.6%) than Villanova (5-2) does as the underdog (71.4%).

The Huskies have done a better job covering the spread in road games (4-5-0) than they have at home (3-12-0).

This year, the Wildcats are 7-6-0 at home against the spread (.538 winning percentage). Away, they are 7-3-0 ATS (.700).

UConn's record against the spread in conference play is 5-11-0.

Villanova has nine wins against the spread in 15 Big East games this season.

UConn vs. Villanova: Moneyline Betting Stats

UConn has been victorious in 19, or 86.4%, of the 22 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

This season, the Huskies have come away with a win 19 times in 21 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 or better on the moneyline.

Villanova has gone 3-4 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 42.9% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +118 or longer, the Wildcats have gone 1-4 (20%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UConn has a 58.7% chance of walking away with the win.

UConn vs. Villanova Head-to-Head Comparison

With 77 points scored per game and 68 points conceded last season, UConn was 90th in the nation on offense and 56th defensively.

UConn was 111th in college basketball in rebounds per game (33.1) and second-best in rebounds allowed (25.9) last year.

UConn was eighth-best in the nation in assists (17.3 per game) last year.

Last season, UConn was 71st in college basketball in turnovers committed (10 per game) and 317th in turnovers forced (9.8).

Villanova ranked 167th in the country last season with 74 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 60th with 68.2 points allowed per contest.

With 27.7 rebounds allowed per game, Villanova ranked 17th-best in college basketball. It ranked 239th in college basketball by pulling down 30.9 rebounds per contest.

Last season Villanova ranked 268th in college basketball in assists, putting up 12.4 per game.

Villanova ranked 12th-best in college basketball by committing just 9.1 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranked 331st in college basketball (9.6 per contest).

