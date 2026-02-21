Texas Tech vs Kansas State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

The Kansas State Wildcats (11-15, 2-11 Big 12) will visit the Texas Tech Red Raiders (19-7, 9-4 Big 12) after losing six road games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Game time: 2:30 p.m. ET

2:30 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Arena: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Texas Tech win (91.7%)

If you plan to place a wager on Texas Tech-Kansas State matchup (in which Texas Tech is a 14.5-point favorite and the over/under has been set at 158.5 points), keep reading for some betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Texas Tech has compiled a 13-13-0 ATS record so far this year.

Kansas State has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

As a 14.5-point underdog or more in 2025-26, Kansas State is 1-1 against the spread compared to the 3-5 ATS record Texas Tech puts up as a 14.5-point favorite.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered seven times in 13 opportunities at home, and they've covered four times in eight opportunities on the road.

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (4-12-0). On the road, it is .625 (5-3-0).

Texas Tech has eight wins against the spread in 13 conference games this season.

Kansas State's Big 12 record against the spread is 5-8-0.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Texas Tech has won in 15, or 78.9%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Red Raiders have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -1695 or better.

Kansas State has won 20% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-12).

The Wildcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +890 or longer in only two games this season, which they lost both.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Texas Tech has a 94.4% chance of pulling out a win.

Texas Tech vs. Kansas State Head-to-Head Comparison

Texas Tech put up 80.9 points per game and allowed 68.5 last year, ranking them 28th in college basketball offensively and 70th on defense.

Texas Tech was 84th in the country in rebounds per game (33.5) and 94th in rebounds conceded (29.9) last season.

Last season Texas Tech was ranked 34th in college basketball in assists with 16.1 per game.

Last year, Texas Tech was 12th-best in the country in turnovers committed (9.1 per game) and ranked 197th in turnovers forced (11.1).

Kansas State was 262nd in college basketball last year with 70.8 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 91st with 69.6 points allowed per contest.

With 30.3 rebounds per game, Kansas State was 282nd in the country. It ceded 32.7 rebounds per contest, which ranked 277th in college basketball.

Kansas State averaged 15.3 assists per game, which ranked them 66th in college basketball.

Kansas State averaged 11.3 turnovers per game (201st-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.6 turnovers per contest (146th-ranked).

