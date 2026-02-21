Florida vs Ole Miss College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

The Florida Gators (20-6, 11-2 SEC) aim to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Ole Miss Rebels (11-15, 3-10 SEC) on February 21, 2026 at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss.

Florida vs. Ole Miss Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Arena: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

Florida vs. Ole Miss Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Florida win (80.7%)

Read these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Florida-Ole Miss spread (Florida -12.5) or total (148.5 points).

Florida vs. Ole Miss: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Florida has compiled a 14-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Ole Miss has won nine games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.

Ole Miss covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point underdog or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Florida covers as a favorite of 12.5 or more (27.3%).

The Gators have covered the spread in a lower percentage of their home games than away games. They have covered five times in 13 games at home, and they've covered six times in seven games when playing on the road.

The Rebels' winning percentage against the spread at home is .250 (3-9-0). On the road, it is .667 (6-3-0).

Florida has covered the spread nine times in 13 conference games.

Against the spread in SEC play, Ole Miss is 6-7-0 this season.

Florida vs. Ole Miss: Moneyline Betting Stats

Florida has won in 16, or 80%, of the 20 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Gators have yet to lose in six games when named as moneyline favorite of -1205 or better.

Ole Miss has gone 2-12 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 14.3% of those games).

The Rebels have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +720 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Florida has a 92.3% chance of walking away with the win.

Florida vs. Ole Miss Head-to-Head Comparison

On offense, Florida was the fifth-best team in the nation (84.8 points per game) last year. Defensively, it was 91st (69.6 points conceded per game).

Florida was the second-best team in the country in rebounds per game (39.0) and ranked 129th in rebounds allowed (30.4) last season.

Last season Florida was ranked 61st in college basketball in assists with 15.4 per game.

In terms of turnovers, Florida was 129th in the country in committing them (10.6 per game) last season. It was 197th in forcing them (11.1 per game).

On offense, Ole Miss scored 77.2 points per game (86th-ranked in college basketball) last season. It surrendered 71.7 points per contest at the other end (171st-ranked).

Last season Ole Miss pulled down 29.8 boards per game (307th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 33.2 rebounds per contest (300th-ranked).

Ole Miss ranked 135th in the country with 14.1 assists per contest.

Ole Miss ranked sixth-best in the country by averaging only 8.6 turnovers per game. In terms of forced turnovers, it ranked 40th in college basketball (13.4 per contest).

