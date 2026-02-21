Virginia vs Miami (FL) College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

The Virginia Cavaliers (23-3, 11-2 ACC) take a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the Miami Hurricanes (21-5, 10-3 ACC), who have won four straight.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Charlottesville, Virginia Arena: John Paul Jones Arena

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Virginia win (78.1%)

Before you bet on Saturday's Virginia-Miami (FL) spread (Virginia -8.5) or over/under (146.5 points), read the betting insights and trends below.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Virginia vs. Miami (FL): ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Virginia has won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Miami (FL) has won 13 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

Virginia covers the spread when it is an 8.5-point favorite or more 53.3% of the time. That's more often than Miami (FL) covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Cavaliers have a worse record against the spread when playing at home (7-6-0) than they do in away games (5-4-0).

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Hurricanes have a lower winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than away (.714, 5-2-0).

Against the spread, in conference games, Virginia is 7-6-0 this season.

Against the spread in ACC games, Miami (FL) is 5-8-0 this year.

Virginia vs. Miami (FL): Moneyline Betting Stats

Virginia has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 21 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (85.7%) in those games.

The Cavaliers have been a -465 moneyline favorite on 13 occasions this season and won every game.

Miami (FL) has won 57.1% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (4-3).

The Hurricanes have played as a moneyline underdog of +350 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Virginia has a 82.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Virginia vs. Miami (FL) Head-to-Head Comparison

Virginia has a +376 scoring differential, topping opponents by 14.5 points per game. It is putting up 81.9 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball and is allowing 67.4 per outing to rank 34th in college basketball.

Thijs De Ridder's 15.9 points per game lead Virginia and are 216th in the nation.

Miami (FL)'s +338 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13 points per game) is a result of putting up 82.9 points per game (49th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per outing (78th in college basketball).

Malik Reneau's team-leading 19.7 points per game rank him 42nd in the country.

The 38.2 rebounds per game the Cavaliers average rank sixth in college basketball, and are 9.2 more than the 29 their opponents pull down per outing.

De Ridder averages 6.5 rebounds per game (ranking 218th in college basketball) to lead the Cavaliers.

The Hurricanes win the rebound battle by 7.9 boards on average. They collect 35.1 rebounds per game, 47th in college basketball, while their opponents grab 27.2.

Ernest Udeh Jr. averages 9.3 rebounds per game (25th in college basketball) to lead the Hurricanes.

Virginia ranks 52nd in college basketball by averaging 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 16th in college basketball, allowing 85.5 points per 100 possessions.

The Hurricanes rank 34th in college basketball with 105.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 52nd defensively with 88.9 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!