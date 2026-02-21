St. John's vs Creighton College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

The St. John's Red Storm (21-5, 14-1 Big East) hope to continue a 12-game winning streak when they host the Creighton Bluejays (14-13, 8-8 Big East) on February 21, 2026 at Madison Square Garden.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

St. John's vs. Creighton Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Game time: 12 p.m. ET

12 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Arena: Madison Square Garden

St. John's vs. Creighton Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: St. John's win (90.6%)

Read the betting insights and trends below before making a wager on Saturday's St. John's-Creighton spread (St. John's -12.5) or over/under (153.5 points).

St. John's vs. Creighton: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

St. John's has compiled a 14-12-0 ATS record so far this year.

Creighton has put together a 9-18-0 record against the spread this season.

When the spread is set as 12.5 or more this season, St. John's (5-6) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (45.5%) than Creighton (1-0) does as the underdog (100%).

The Red Storm own a worse record against the spread at home (6-8-0) than they do in road games (6-2-0).

The Bluejays have been better against the spread away (4-6-0) than at home (4-10-0) this year.

St. John's has nine wins against the spread in 15 conference games this season.

Creighton has five wins against the spread in 16 Big East games this season.

St. John's vs. Creighton: Moneyline Betting Stats

St. John's has won in 19, or 86.4%, of the 22 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Red Storm have yet to lose in seven games when named as moneyline favorite of -1205 or better.

Creighton is 3-9 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 25% of those games).

The Bluejays have played as a moneyline underdog of +720 or longer in just one game this season, which they won.

St. John's has an implied victory probability of 92.3% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

St. John's vs. Creighton Head-to-Head Comparison

St. John's outscores opponents by 12 points per game (scoring 84 per game to rank 30th in college basketball while giving up 72 per outing to rank 127th in college basketball) and has a +312 scoring differential overall.

Zuby Ejiofor is 204th in the country with a team-high 16 points per game.

Creighton puts up 76.6 points per game (159th in college basketball) while allowing 75.5 per outing (231st in college basketball). It has a +30 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Josh Dix is ranked 649th in college basketball with a team-leading 12.3 points per game.

The Red Storm win the rebound battle by 4.4 boards on average. They record 35 rebounds per game, which ranks 51st in college basketball, while their opponents pull down 30.6 per contest.

Ejiofor leads the team with 7.3 rebounds per game (117th in college basketball action).

The Bluejays grab 32.1 rebounds per game (185th in college basketball), compared to the 32.8 of their opponents.

Jasen Green's 5.6 rebounds per game lead the Bluejays and rank 382nd in the country.

St. John's 102 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 82nd in college basketball, and the 87.4 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 35th in college basketball.

The Bluejays' 99 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 150th in college basketball, and the 97.6 points they concede per 100 possessions rank 259th in college basketball.

