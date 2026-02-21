Kansas vs Cincinnati College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

The Kansas Jayhawks (20-6, 10-3 Big 12) will attempt to build on a nine-game home winning streak when they square off against the Cincinnati Bearcats (14-12, 6-7 Big 12) on February 21, 2026 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Lawrence, Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas Arena: Allen Fieldhouse

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Kansas win (82.5%)

Before placing a wager on Saturday's Kansas-Cincinnati spread (Kansas -11.5) or total (136.5 points), see the betting trends and insights below.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Kansas has compiled a 17-9-0 record against the spread this season.

Cincinnati has compiled an 11-15-0 record against the spread this year.

Kansas covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point favorite or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Cincinnati covers as an underdog of 11.5 or more (never covered this season).

The Jayhawks have a better record against the spread when playing at home (8-4-0) than they do in away games (5-4-0).

The Bearcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (8-8-0). Away, it is .286 (2-5-0).

Kansas is 8-5-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Cincinnati has six wins against the spread in 13 Big 12 games this season.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati: Moneyline Betting Stats

Kansas has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 14 times (87.5%) in those contests.

The Jayhawks have not lost in five games this year when favored by -800 or better on the moneyline.

Cincinnati has been the moneyline underdog 10 total times this season. Cincinnati has finished 1-9 in those games.

The Bearcats have played as a moneyline underdog of +540 or longer in just two games this season, which they lost both.

Kansas has an implied victory probability of 88.9% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Kansas vs. Cincinnati Head-to-Head Comparison

Kansas was 112th in the country in points scored (76.1 per game) and 91st in points allowed (69.6) last season.

At 34.7 rebounds per game and 31.7 rebounds allowed, Kansas was 43rd and 211th in college basketball, respectively, last year.

With 17.7 assists per game, Kansas was fourth-best in college basketball last year.

Last year, Kansas was 221st in the country in turnovers committed (11.5 per game) and 274th in turnovers forced (10.3).

With 71.2 points per game on offense, Cincinnati was 255th in college basketball last season. On defense, it gave up 66.2 points per contest, which ranked 33rd in college basketball.

Last year Cincinnati pulled down 32.0 rebounds per game (179th-ranked in college basketball) and ceded 29.9 rebounds per contest (94th-ranked).

Last year Cincinnati ranked 148th in college basketball in assists, dishing out 13.9 per game.

Cincinnati was 45th in college basketball with 9.7 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 74th with 12.5 forced turnovers per contest.

