Vanderbilt vs Tennessee College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

The Tennessee Volunteers (19-7, 9-4 SEC) will attempt to build on a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores (21-5, 8-5 SEC) on February 21, 2026 at Memorial Gymnasium.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Arena: Memorial Gymnasium

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Vanderbilt win (70.2%)

Check out these betting trends and insights before you bet on Saturday's Vanderbilt-Tennessee spread (Vanderbilt -3.5) or total (150.5 points).

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Vanderbilt has compiled a 14-12-0 record against the spread this season.

Tennessee has compiled a 12-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

Vanderbilt covers the spread when it is a 3.5-point favorite or more 56.5% of the time. That's less often than Tennessee covers as an underdog of 3.5 or more (66.7%).

The Commodores have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (5-4-0) than they have at home (7-7-0).

This year, the Volunteers are 8-7-0 at home against the spread (.533 winning percentage). On the road, they are 2-5-0 ATS (.286).

Vanderbilt has beaten the spread six times in 13 conference games.

Against the spread in SEC games, Tennessee is 6-7-0 this season.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee: Moneyline Betting Stats

Vanderbilt has won in 16, or 84.2%, of the 19 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Commodores have a win-loss record of 15-2 when favored by -182 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Tennessee is 2-3 in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 40% of those games).

The Volunteers have played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer in only one game this season, which they lost.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Vanderbilt has a 64.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head Comparison

Vanderbilt's +369 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.2 points per game) is a result of scoring 88.1 points per game (12th in college basketball) while giving up 73.9 per outing (189th in college basketball).

Tyler's team-leading 18.6 points per game ranks 69th in the country.

Tennessee puts up 81.3 points per game (71st in college basketball) while giving up 69.2 per contest (66th in college basketball). It has a +317 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 12.1 points per game.

Nate Ament paces Tennessee, putting up 18.2 points per game (85th in college basketball).

The Commodores win the rebound battle by an average of 2.5 boards. They are collecting 33.1 rebounds per game (124th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 30.6 per outing.

Devin is 172nd in college basketball play with 6.9 rebounds per game to lead the Commodores.

The Volunteers prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 14.5 boards. They are collecting 40.2 rebounds per game (third in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 25.7.

Ament leads the Volunteers with 6.4 rebounds per game (232nd in college basketball).

Vanderbilt ranks 11th in college basketball by averaging 109.3 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 100th in college basketball, allowing 91.7 points per 100 possessions.

The Volunteers put up 102.1 points per 100 possessions (80th in college basketball), while giving up 86.8 points per 100 possessions (30th in college basketball).

