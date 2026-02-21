NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 21
In a Saturday NBA slate that features a lot of compelling contests, the Orlando Magic versus the Phoenix Suns is a game to see.
Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.
Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic
- Projected Favorite: Suns (60.93% win probability)
- Spread: Suns (-1.5)
- Total: 217.5
- Moneyline: Suns -120, Magic +102
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSFL, AZFamily, Suns+, NBA TV
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Projected Favorite: 76ers (67.48% win probability)
- Spread: 76ers (-3.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: 76ers -166, Pelicans +138
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, NBCS-PH
San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings
- Projected Favorite: Spurs (89.49% win probability)
- Spread: Spurs (-18.5)
- Total: 227.5
- Moneyline: Spurs -2000, Kings +1040
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KENS
Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Projected Favorite: Heat (66.99% win probability)
- Spread: Heat (-9)
- Total: 238.5
- Moneyline: Heat -350, Grizzlies +280
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE, WPLG
Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons
- Projected Favorite: Pistons (74.43% win probability)
- Spread: Pistons (-10.5)
- Total: 230.5
- Moneyline: Pistons -559, Bulls +420
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CHSN, FDSDET
New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets
- Projected Favorite: Knicks (63.11% win probability)
- Spread: Knicks (-3.5)
- Total: 216.5
- Moneyline: Knicks -164, Rockets +138
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
