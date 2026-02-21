NBA Predictions, Odds and Betting Lines - February 21

In a Saturday NBA slate that features a lot of compelling contests, the Orlando Magic versus the Phoenix Suns is a game to see.

Ready to dive in the betting info for today's NBA action? Let's dissect them together.

Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic

Projected Favorite: Suns (60.93% win probability)

Suns (60.93% win probability) Spread: Suns (-1.5)

Suns (-1.5) Total: 217.5

217.5 Moneyline: Suns -120, Magic +102

Suns -120, Magic +102 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSFL, AZFamily, Suns+, NBA TV

Bet on Phoenix Suns vs. Orlando Magic with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Projected Favorite: 76ers (67.48% win probability)

76ers (67.48% win probability) Spread: 76ers (-3.5)

76ers (-3.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: 76ers -166, Pelicans +138

76ers -166, Pelicans +138 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, Pelicans+, NBCS-PH

Bet on New Orleans Pelicans vs. Philadelphia 76ers with FanDuel Sportsbook.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings

Projected Favorite: Spurs (89.49% win probability)

Spurs (89.49% win probability) Spread: Spurs (-18.5)

Spurs (-18.5) Total: 227.5

227.5 Moneyline: Spurs -2000, Kings +1040

Spurs -2000, Kings +1040 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-CA, KENS

Bet on San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Projected Favorite: Heat (66.99% win probability)

Heat (66.99% win probability) Spread: Heat (-9)

Heat (-9) Total: 238.5

238.5 Moneyline: Heat -350, Grizzlies +280

Heat -350, Grizzlies +280 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: FDSSUN, FDSSE, WPLG

Bet on Miami Heat vs. Memphis Grizzlies with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons

Projected Favorite: Pistons (74.43% win probability)

Pistons (74.43% win probability) Spread: Pistons (-10.5)

Pistons (-10.5) Total: 230.5

230.5 Moneyline: Pistons -559, Bulls +420

Pistons -559, Bulls +420 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: CHSN, FDSDET

Bet on Chicago Bulls vs. Detroit Pistons with FanDuel Sportsbook.

New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets

Projected Favorite: Knicks (63.11% win probability)

Knicks (63.11% win probability) Spread: Knicks (-3.5)

Knicks (-3.5) Total: 216.5

216.5 Moneyline: Knicks -164, Rockets +138

Knicks -164, Rockets +138 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

Bet on New York Knicks vs. Houston Rockets with FanDuel Sportsbook.

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.