Arkansas vs Missouri College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

The No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-7, 9-4 SEC) host the Missouri Tigers (18-8, 8-5 SEC) in SEC play at Bud Walton Arena, tipping off at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday, February 21, 2026.

Arkansas vs. Missouri Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Game time: 4 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Arena: Bud Walton Arena

Arkansas vs. Missouri Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Arkansas win (82.7%)

Before you wager on Saturday's Arkansas-Missouri spread (Arkansas -10.5) or over/under (159.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

Arkansas vs. Missouri: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Arkansas has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover eight times.

Missouri has won 11 games against the spread this year, while failing to cover 15 times.

When the spread is set as 10.5 or more this season, Arkansas (7-3) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (70%) than Missouri (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

The Razorbacks have covered the spread in a higher percentage of their home games than road games. They have covered 10 times in 14 opportunities at home, and they've covered five times in eight opportunities in away games.

The Tigers' winning percentage against the spread at home is .438 (7-9-0). On the road, it is .500 (4-4-0).

Arkansas' record against the spread in conference games is 9-4-0.

Against the spread in SEC action, Missouri is 6-7-0 this year.

Arkansas vs. Missouri: Moneyline Betting Stats

Arkansas has been the moneyline favorite in 16 games this season and has come away with the win 15 times (93.8%) in those contests.

The Razorbacks have been a -599 moneyline favorite on eight occasions this season and won every game.

Missouri is 5-5 in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 50% of those games).

When they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +430 or longer, the Tigers have gone 1-2 (33.3%).

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Arkansas has a 85.7% chance of walking away with the win.

Arkansas vs. Missouri Head-to-Head Comparison

Arkansas is outscoring opponents by 11.8 points per game with a +305 scoring differential overall. It puts up 89.8 points per game (eighth in college basketball) and gives up 78 per outing (289th in college basketball).

Darius Acuff Jr. is eighth in the nation with a team-leading 22.3 points per game.

Missouri is outscoring opponents by 5.6 points per game, with a +144 scoring differential overall. It puts up 80.1 points per game (98th in college basketball) and allows 74.5 per contest (207th in college basketball).

Mark Mitchell's team-leading 16.9 points per game rank him 157th in the country.

The Razorbacks are 164th in the nation at 32.4 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 31.7 their opponents average.

Trevon Brazile's 7.2 rebounds per game lead the Razorbacks and rank 129th in college basketball action.

The Tigers average 33 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) while allowing 28.7 per outing to opponents. They outrebound opponents by 4.3 boards per game.

Mitchell averages 5.5 rebounds per game (407th in college basketball) to lead the Tigers.

Arkansas ranks 12th in college basketball with 109.1 points scored per 100 possessions, and 182nd in college basketball defensively with 94.8 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Tigers rank 75th in college basketball with 102.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 207th defensively with 95.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

