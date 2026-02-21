North Carolina vs Syracuse College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

The Syracuse Orange (15-12, 6-8 ACC) will attempt to extend a three-game home win streak when they host the North Carolina Tar Heels (20-6, 8-5 ACC) on February 21, 2026 at JMA Wireless Dome.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Arena: JMA Wireless Dome

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: North Carolina win (66.2%)

See the betting insights and trends below before placing a bet on Saturday's North Carolina-Syracuse spread (North Carolina -2.5) or over/under (153.5 points).

North Carolina vs. Syracuse: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

North Carolina is 13-13-0 ATS this season.

Syracuse has put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, North Carolina (9-9) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (50%) than Syracuse (4-5) does as the underdog (44.4%).

The Tar Heels have done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (9-6-0) than they have in road games (3-5-0).

The Orange's winning percentage against the spread at home is .500 (8-8-0). On the road, it is .571 (4-3-0).

North Carolina has covered the spread five times in 13 conference games.

Syracuse has covered the spread eight times in 14 ACC games.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse: Moneyline Betting Stats

North Carolina has come away with 16 wins in the 19 contests it has been listed as the moneyline favorite in this season.

This season, the Tar Heels have come away with a win 15 times in 17 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 or better on the moneyline.

Syracuse has a 3-9 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 25% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, the Orange have a 1-7 record (winning only 12.5% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that North Carolina has a 59% chance of pulling out a win.

North Carolina vs. Syracuse Head-to-Head Comparison

North Carolina scored 80.7 points per game and allowed 74.7 last year, ranking them 29th in the nation on offense and 261st defensively.

On the glass, North Carolina was 105th in college basketball in rebounds (33.2 per game) last year. It was 182nd in rebounds allowed (31.2 per game).

Last season North Carolina was ranked 93rd in college basketball in assists with 14.7 per game.

North Carolina was 120th in the nation in turnovers per game (10.5) and 288th in turnovers forced (10.2) last season.

With 74.7 points per game on offense, Syracuse was 147th in college basketball last year. On defense, it ceded 77.8 points per contest, which ranked 322nd in college basketball.

Syracuse ranked 75th in the country with 33.6 rebounds per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 172nd with 31.1 rebounds allowed per game.

Syracuse ranked 174th in the nation with 13.6 dimes per contest.

Syracuse, who was 259th in college basketball with 12 turnovers per game, forced 9.5 turnovers per contest, which was 25th-worst in the nation.

