Houston vs Arizona College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

The Houston Cougars (23-3, 11-2 Big 12) will look to extend an 11-game home win streak when they square off against the Arizona Wildcats (24-2, 11-2 Big 12) on February 21, 2026 at Fertitta Center.

Houston vs. Arizona Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

3 p.m. ET TV channel: ABC

ABC Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Arena: Fertitta Center

Houston vs. Arizona Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Houston win (65.2%)

Houston vs. Arizona: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Houston has covered 14 times in 26 chances against the spread this season.

Arizona has covered 15 times in 26 matchups with a spread this season.

Houston (12-9) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 4.5 points or more this season (57.1%) than Arizona (1-0) does as a 4.5+-point underdog (100%).

The Cougars have a better record against the spread in home games (8-5-0) than they do on the road (4-3-0).

The Wildcats' winning percentage against the spread at home is .467 (7-8-0). On the road, it is .571 (4-3-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, Houston is 8-5-0 this season.

Arizona is 7-6-0 against the spread in Big 12 play this year.

Houston vs. Arizona: Moneyline Betting Stats

Houston has been the moneyline favorite in 21 games this season and has come away with the win 19 times (90.5%) in those contests.

The Cougars have not lost in 17 games this year when favored by -245 or better on the moneyline.

Arizona has been the moneyline underdog just two other times so far this season, and it won both games.

The Wildcats have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of +198 or longer.

Houston has an implied victory probability of 71% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston vs. Arizona Head-to-Head Comparison

Houston has a +422 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.2 points per game. It is putting up 77.8 points per game to rank 141st in college basketball and is allowing 61.6 per outing to rank second in college basketball.

Kingston Flemings paces Houston, putting up 16.6 points per game (175th in college basketball).

Arizona has a +498 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.1 points per game. It is putting up 87.7 points per game, 13th in college basketball, and is allowing 68.6 per outing to rank 55th in college basketball.

Brayden Burries' 15.5 points per game leads Arizona and ranks 243rd in college basketball.

The Cougars prevail in the rebound battle by an average of 4.3 boards. They are collecting 33 rebounds per game (127th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 28.7 per contest.

Chris Cenac Jr. is 97th in college basketball action with 7.6 rebounds per game to lead the Cougars.

The Wildcats rank second in the country at 40.7 rebounds per game. That's 13.3 more than the 27.4 their opponents average.

Tobe Awaka paces the team with 9.5 rebounds per game (19th in college basketball).

Houston ranks 52nd in college basketball with 103.8 points scored per 100 possessions, and third in college basketball defensively with 82.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Wildcats average 105.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (29th in college basketball), and allow 82.7 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball).

