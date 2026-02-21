Nebraska vs Penn State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 21

Big Ten action features the No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-4, 11-4 Big Ten) at home against the Penn State Nittany Lions (11-16, 2-14 Big Ten) on Saturday, February 21, 2026 at 2 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs. Penn State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 21, 2026

Saturday, February 21, 2026 Game time: 2 p.m. ET

2 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Arena: Pinnacle Bank Arena

Nebraska vs. Penn State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (95.1%)

Here's a look at some betting trends and insights for Nebraska (-18.5) versus Penn State on Saturday. The over/under has been set at 148.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Nebraska vs. Penn State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska is 14-12-0 ATS this season.

Penn State has compiled an 11-16-0 record against the spread this year.

Penn State covers the spread when it is an 18.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Nebraska covers as a favorite of 18.5 or more (33.3%).

At home, the Cornhuskers sport a worse record against the spread (6-9-0) compared to their ATS record in road games (6-2-0).

The Nittany Lions have performed better against the spread away (4-5-0) than at home (6-9-0) this year.

Nebraska is 9-6-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Against the spread in Big Ten play, Penn State is 8-8-0 this year.

Nebraska vs. Penn State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has been the moneyline favorite in 17 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (94.1%) in those contests.

The Cornhuskers have not lost in three games this year when favored by -4000 or better on the moneyline.

Penn State has compiled a 2-14 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 12.5% of those games).

The Nittany Lions have played in three games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +1400 or longer without a win.

Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 97.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Nebraska vs. Penn State Head-to-Head Comparison

Nebraska's +330 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.3 points per game (127th in college basketball) while giving up 65.6 per outing (18th in college basketball).

Nebraska's leading scorer, Pryce Sandfort, ranks 134th in the country scoring 17.3 points per game.

Penn State has been outscored by 3.9 points per game (posting 75.3 points per game, 203rd in college basketball, while allowing 79.2 per contest, 317th in college basketball) and has a -106 scoring differential.

Freddie Filione V's 14.3 points per game paces Penn State and ranks 358th in college basketball.

The Cornhuskers rank 132nd in the country at 32.9 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 32 their opponents average.

Rienk Mast leads the team with 6.2 rebounds per game (252nd in college basketball action).

The 26.6 rebounds per game the Nittany Lions accumulate rank 359th in the nation, 3.9 fewer than the 30.5 their opponents grab.

Ivan Juric is 543rd in the country with 5.1 rebounds per game, leading the Nittany Lions.

Nebraska averages 103.3 points per 100 possessions on offense (62nd in college basketball), and gives up 86.5 points per 100 possessions (27th in college basketball).

The Nittany Lions average 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense (116th in college basketball), and concede 105.5 points per 100 possessions (358th in college basketball).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!